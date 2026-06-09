Top stocks in news: NLC India, Grasim, HCL Tech, Airtel, RVNL, IRB Infra, Voda Idea, Nelco

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday amid muted global cues including West Asia geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex tanked 719.08 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 73,524.26, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 23,123. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 09, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of INOX India and Nelco shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Wim Plast shall trade-date for amalgamation today.

NLC India: The Government of India will sell up to a 3 per cent stake in NLC India through an offer-for-sale (OFS), with a floor price of Rs 303 per share, nearly a 10 per cent discount from its previous close. The OFS will open on June 9 for non-retail investors and on June 10 for retail investors.

Telcos: The Bombay High Court has struck down the Centre's one-time spectrum charge imposed on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, ruling that the government lacked the authority to retrospectively alter the financial terms of telecom licences years after they had been granted.

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Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company announced an investment of Rs 3,094 crore for the Phase II expansion of its Lyocell capacity by 110 KTPA at Harihar, Karnataka. The expansion will comprise two production lines of 55 KTPA (150 tonnes per day) each. The first line is expected to be commissioned by 2028, while the second line is expected to be commissioned by 2030.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major launched the AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with Google Cloud. Located in California, the AI Innovation Zone will enable global enterprises to scale AI applications across agentic, kinetic, and physical AI.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Airport City (AACL), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Portus Ventures (PVPL) and the existing shareholders of PVPL for the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares in PVPL.

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Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance for an EPC order worth Rs 221.33 crore from South East Central Railway.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll operator’s toll revenue increased sharply by 25 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 843 crore in May, compared to Rs 672 crore in the corresponding month last year.It also includes its two sponsored InvITs - IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund,

JSW Energy: The utilities and power player has commissioned its wind blade manufacturing plant at Halol, Gujarat, marking a significant step towards vertically integrating its wind energy value chain and de-risking its supply chain.

JNK India: The heating equipment maker has received a large order worth between Rs 100 crore and Rs 300 crore from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions LLC., UAE, for waste gas handling systems.

Fino Payments Bank: The private lender opened around 2.9 lakh new accounts in May 2026, up 29 per cent from the corresponding month last year, according to its monthly business update. The bank's average total deposits stood at Rs 2,762 crore during the month, registering a 10 per cent YoY increase. The number of digitally active customers rose 19 per cent YoY to around 62.6 lakh.

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Panacea Biotec: The pharma company announced the launch of the DENSTAR project, which aims to advance the licensure of its dengue vaccine, DengiAll, in sub-Saharan Africa (sSA) and facilitate its broader global adoption. The four-year initiative is funded under the Global Health European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership 3 Joint Undertaking, supported by the EU.

Shanti Gold International: The gold and jewellery player said it has completed its capacity expansion project and commenced production at its new manufacturing facility in Marol, Andheri, Mumbai, from June 8, 2026. The expansion adds nearly 4,000 kg per annum to the company's manufacturing capacity.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The NBFC player has launched a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base issue size of Rs 150 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 150 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 300 crore. The NCD issue opened on June 8 and is scheduled to close on June 19, with a tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months.

