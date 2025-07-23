Top stocks in news: Paytm, Infy, Hyundai Motor, United Breweries, IRFC, JSW Infra, Dixon Tech

Indian benchmark indices gave up gains and settled marginally lower on Tuesday amid muted Q1 earnings and consistent FII selling. BSE Sensex shed only 13.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 82,186.81, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,060.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 23, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Housing Finance, SRF, Persistent Systems, Inox Wind, Coforge, Oracle Financial Services, Syngene International, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Force Motors, Bikaji Foods International, HMT, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts and more are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Greaves Cotton, Heritage Foods, Advanced Enzyme, Banswara Syntex, Bhatia Communications, DB Corp, ELCID Investments, KPR Mill, Metal Coatings, NESCO, Novartis, Pidilite Industries, Precision Camshafts, Route Mobile and Sonata Software shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Mahindra Logistics shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

One97 Communication: The parent company of Paytm reported its first ever quarterly profit at Rs 122.5 crore, with a 27.7 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 1,917.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Its other income stood at Rs 241.4 crore, up 75.6 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor India: The company has received an order from the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST Department, Tamil Nadu, demanding compensation cess of Rs 258.67 crore along with a penalty of Rs 258.67 crore, on the allegation of short payment of GST compensation cess on certain SUV models for the period September 2017 to March 2020.

United Breweries: The alcohol maker reported a 6 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 183.9 crore with a 15.7 per cent YoY rise in the revenue from operations at Rs 2,864.3 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Lodha Developers: An existing investor in Lodha Developers (formerly named as Macrotech Developers) is expected to exit its entire 1 per cent stake via a $165 million block deal, suggest media reports citing sources. The clean-out trade is priced at Rs 1,384.6 per share- about 4 per cent below its previous close at Rs 1,441.30. The seller’s identity remains undisclosed.

Advertisement

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state run railway company reported a 10.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,745.7 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,915.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Oberoi Realty: An institutional investor is set to offload around 3 per cent of its equity in the real estate firm via a $230 million block deal, suggest some media citing sources. The offer is priced at Rs 1,753.2 per share—about 4 per cent below the July 22 closing price. The seller’s identity remains undisclosed.

JSW Infrastructure: The port operator reported a 31.5 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 384.7 crore, with a 21.2 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 1,223.9 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement company reported a 178.7 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 393 crore, with a 0.4 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 3,636 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025. Its exceptional gains came in at 16 crore for the quarter.

Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturer reported a 68.3 per cent YoY jump in its bottomline at Rs 225 crore with a 95 per cent YoY surge in revenue at Rs 12,835.7 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The metal company has been declared the preferred bidder in the auction conducted on January 27 this year for the Jambunatha iron ore mine.

Alpex Solar: The renewables energy company has received a work order for the supply of solar modules amounting to Rs 230 crore from a leading industry player.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions: The water treatment company has bagged new orders to execute seven projects amounting to Rs 183 crore. With the addition of these new projects, the company's outstanding order book now stands at Rs 745.5 crore.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The education platform company has raised Rs 357.4 crore via the allotment of 1.58 crore shares to several qualified institutional buyers at Rs 225.2 per share. Trust Mutual Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure, Necta Bloom, Saint Capital Fund, and Resonance Opportunities Fund were among the investors in the QIP.