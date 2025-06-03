Top stocks in news: Prostarm, Zinka, Aptus Value, YES Bank, HCL Tech, ITC, YES Bank, Adani stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday amid renewed tariff tensions and escalating geopolitical tensions. BSE Sensex fell 77.26 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 81,373.75, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 34.10 points, or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,716.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 03, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Atishay, Larsen & Toubro, Nuvama Wealth Management and Sunshield Chemicals shall trade ex-dividend and shares of Rajnish Wellness shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Prostarm Info System: The power solutions player is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, June 03, after the company raised a total of Rs 168 crore via its primary offering, selling its shares for Rs 105 apiece. The IPO was open for bidding between May 27-29, which was booked a total of 97.20 times.

Zinka Logistics Solutions: Quickroutes International is likely to sell a 9 per cent stake in Zinka, targeting to raise Rs 647 crore, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 405 per share. As of March 2025, Quickroutes held a 9.01 percent stake in the company.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: The private equity firm Westridge Investments is set to divest a 9.8 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India through a block deal worth Rs 1,495 crore, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources. The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 305 per share.

Adani Group stocks: Shares of Gautam Adani-led conglomerate will be focused amid the Wall Street Journal report that the group is under US Department of Justice's scanner once again for allegedly importing Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India through the Mundra port. However, the Adani Group has refuted all such allegations.

HCL Technologies: The homegrown technology player announced a strategic partnership with UiPath to accelerate agentic automation for UiPath customers worldwide. The partnership will drive large-scale transformation for enterprises across industries, enabling more intelligent and self-sufficient business process operations that require minimal human intervention.

ITC: US-based investment firm GQG Partners has increased its stake in the consumer goods company, through a bulk deal on May 28. The move comes just days after British American Tobacco (BAT), ITC’s largest shareholder, sold a portion of its holding. GQG disclosed that it acquired an additional 0.51 per cent stake in ITC, taking its holding to 5.47 per cent of paid-up capital.

Grasim Industries: The flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group announced that its finance committee has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore. The company will raise the funds through fully-paid, unsecured, listed, rated, and redeemable rupee-denominated NCDs priced at Rs 1,00,000 each.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player said it is engaged with the Centre to find a solution to the AGR issue, with CEO Akshaya Moondra stating he sees no reason why the government should be constrained in any way to offer relief.

YES Bank: The director board of the private lender is scheduled to meet today to consider fundraising plans by a single or combination of instruments.

Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has received approval in India for its Liraglutide drug substance, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval for its Liraglutide drug product (6 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen and cartridge) from the Drugs Controller General of India (CDSCO).

Jindal Stainless: The metal company has acquired a 33.64 per cent equity stake in Oyster Green Hybrid One, a special purpose vehicle formed in collaboration with Oyster Renewable Energy, to develop a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project to meet the power requirements of its plants. The company is committed to invest up to Rs 132 crore in Oyster Green for the project.

Torrent Power: The utility company has signed a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte, a subsidiary of global energy company bp, for the supply of up to 0.41 MMTPA of LNG from 2027 to 2036. The LNG procured under this agreement will be utilised to operate its 2,730 MW combined cycle gas-based power plants (GBPPs) in India.

UGRO Capital: The data-tech driven MSME financing NBFC has fixed a price of Rs 162 per share for its Rs 400-crore rights issue. The announcement comes after the company's Securities Allotment & Transfer Committee approved the final terms of its rights issue.

Frontier Springs: The auto components company has received orders for air spring assemblies worth Rs 92.6 crore from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.