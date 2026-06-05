Top stocks in news: Rajesh Exports, RIL, Hindalco, Auro Pharma, IndiGo, HDFC AMC, Ola, Lupin

Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a flat note after choppy trading session led by geopolitical tensions and anxiety ahead of RBI monetary policy later today. The BSE Sensex rose 13.94 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 74,360.01, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 10.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 23,416.55 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 05, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Asset Management Company, BEML ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, JSW Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Archean Chemical Industries, Jagran Prakashan Mkventures Capital Ponni Sugars (Erode), QGO Finance and more will trade ex-dividend today.

Rajesh Exports: The gold exporter's Chairman Rajesh Mehta told Reuters that the company’s financial disclosures were accurate and that SEBI’s concerns stemmed from differences in revenue calculations that did not account for consolidated revenue. His remarks came a day after the regulator alleged that 97–99 per cent of the jeweller’s revenue came from overseas subsidiaries, mainly Valcambi SA.

Hindalco Industries: The metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group is expanding its footprint for its new category of high-performance aluminium window systems. It announced the launch of its flagship Eternia experience centre in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. It is also strengthening its manufacturing presence in North India with the Bilaspur manufacturing facility.

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Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, which are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xeljanz Tablets, of PF Prism CV. The product will be manufactured at APL Healthcare Unit IV, and will be launched immediately.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network, including the temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, and Shanghai from July 1, as well as to Siem Reap from July 3, 2026, until September 30, 2026. It will resume bookings for impacted services starting October 1, 2026.

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HDFC Asset Management Company: The mutual fund sponsor has temporarily restricted lump-sum subscriptions in its Gold ETF and Gold ETF Fund of Fund (FoF), citing prevailing economic and market conditions.

Lupin: The Pharmaceutical major has received approval from the USFDA for Ranluspec (ranibizumab-hkdz), an interchangeable biosimilar referencing Lucentis of Genentech. Ranluspec is the only interchangeable biosimilar ranibizumab approved in the United States in both vial and pre-filled syringe (PFS) presentations.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The capital goods company has commissioned its extra-high-voltage (EHV) switchgear manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. This is in addition to the S3 Unit-I manufacturing facility at Ambad, Nashik, which manufactures EHV circuit breakers in the 33kV to 800kV range.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle maker raised Rs 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) that was oversubscribed 56 per cent. The committee approved the allocation of 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share, including a premium of Rs 25.86 per share.

AvenuesAI: The Central Bank of the UAE has granted in-principle approval to the company's step-down subsidiary, Avenues World FZ LLC, for a Retail Payment Services Category III Licence in accordance with the Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes Regulation.