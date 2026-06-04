From Rs 172 to Rs 760 in 4 yrs! Mutlibagger stock headed for more upside — Check targets

Brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Aegis Logistics Ltd, based on strong technical parameters. They believe that the stock is poised to revisit their 52-week high in the next 3-6 months, based on the chart-patterns. However, the stock settled on a flat note on Tuesday, at Rs 757.70, down 0.30 per cent for the day. The company commanded a total market capitalization of Rs 26,500 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aegis Logistics reported its consolidated Q4 FY26 results with a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 410 crore and a 52 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 2,594 crore. Ebitda for the quarter increased 50 per cent YoY to Rs 711.51 crore. The board also rewarded shareholders by recommending a final dividend of Rs 6.70 per share for the year.

The daily chart has formed a classic Inverse H&S reversal structure. Prices have now decisively broken above the neckline resistance near Rs 720–730. The stock has stopped making lower lows. Price action has transitioned into a well-defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows — the most elementary yet most powerful confirmation of a trend reversal, said Master Capital Services.

Advertisement

"The stock has reclaimed its entire moving average stack — 21, 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs — all in one swift move. Crucially, the 200-day EMA and 34-day EMA are both sloping upward, signalling a structural shift in the long-term trend from bearish to bullish," it said.

The DMI setup is particularly compelling — ADX at 27 confirms a trending environment, while +DI is positioned convincingly above -DI, indicating that bulls are firmly in the driver's seat. The RSI is itself forming higher highs. MACD histogram bars are expanding green, confirming accelerating positive momentum across all timeframes," it adds with a target price 870-900 and a stop loss of Rs 678.

Shares of Aegis Logistics were down nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 943.90 hit in October 2025. The stock has gained nearly 32 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 576, hit on March 23, 2026. The stock is nearly flat in the last six months, while it has gained 6 per cent in the last one month. The stock has gained nearly 340 per cent from Rs 172 in March 2022 so far.

Advertisement

The chart is showing a bullish trendline breakout from a long-term Downward channel. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term, said Canara Bank Securities.

It is sustaining above the key Rs 791 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 819, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move, it said.

"On sustaining above Rs 819 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 897 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 750. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 760 with short-term targets of Rs 819-897, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 705," Canara Bank Securities added.