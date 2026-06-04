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Defence stock jumps over 30% in 2026 so far, up 9% today – Order win from BEL, Q4 results and more

Defence stock jumps over 30% in 2026 so far, up 9% today – Order win from BEL, Q4 results and more

According to the company's June 2 exchange filing, the contract is for the supply of electro-pptics valued at about Rs 52.82 crore.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jun 4, 2026 1:39 PM IST
Defence stock jumps over 30% in 2026 so far, up 9% today – Order win from BEL, Q4 results and moreParas Defence inked a 10-year agreement with US-based Bandak Aviation Inc, DBA Northstar. (Image: AI generated)

Paras Defence share price: Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rallied in Thursday’s trading session, surging over 9% in early trade to touch an intraday high of Rs 918. By afternoon trade, the counter held firmly in the green, trading 7.30% higher at Rs 903.75 apiece on the BSE, above its previous close of Rs 839.85.

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The defence sector player has been on a run on Dalal Street, with its stock gaining over 30% in the year-to-date (YTD) period in 2026 so far. This sustained rally is underpinned by a string of developments, including a fresh domestic order, upbeat quarterly earnings, a dividend announcement, and a international partnership.

Order win from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

The company's shares previously jumped about 5% on the day it announced a new contract win from BEL. According to the company's June 2 exchange filing, the contract is for the supply of electro-pptics valued at about Rs 52.82 crore.  The company confirmed that this domestic order is slated for execution to be completed on or before September 2027.  

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Q4 earnings & dividend

Investors also tracked the company's financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. According to the consolidated financial results disclosed in May, Paras Defence posted consolidated net profit for the period that stood at Rs 38.88 crore , a jump from the Rs 20.83 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.  

The top line also saw growth, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to Rs 171.31 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 108.23 crore in Q4 FY25.  Alongside the earnings, the company board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for a face value of Rs. 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.  

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US tie-up

In another business development earlier in April, Paras Defence inked a 10-year agreement with US-based Bandak Aviation Inc, DBA Northstar. As per the April exchange filing, the collaboration will see the two companies supply and support air-to-air refueling systems and services to the Indian Air Force.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2026 1:36 PM IST
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