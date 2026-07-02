Top stocks in news: CSM Tech, Coal India, Hero Moto, Airtel, Lupin, Tata Tech, NMDC, Vmart

Indian equity benchmark indices welcomed the second half with positive actions traders awaited easing of geopolitical concerns, India-US trade deal, inflationary cues and quarterly earnings. The BSE Sensex jumped 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 76,922.64, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 02, 2026:

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Corporate actions: Shares of Lloyds Enterprises and Chembond Material Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of ex-date for spin-off Gujarat Energy.

CSM Technologies: The GovTech solutions player shall make it stock market debut on Thursday, July 2 after the company raised a total of Rs 146 crore from its IPO between June 24-29, selling its shares for Rs 113 apiece with a lot size of 132 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 1.36 times.

Coal India: The state-run coal mining major has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 2,831.11 crore from Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited for setting up a 600 MW solar plant. Also, it allocated 108.76 lakh tonnes of coal under its June e-auction, with the average premium over the notified price at 42 per cent.

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Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major announced its second Global Parts Centre (GPC) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of more than Rs 750 crore. With this, its total investment in the state will exceed Rs 3,200 crore.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's subsidiary, Airtel Money, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC). However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company.

Lupin: The pharma company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated classification. The inspection was conducted from April 13 to April 17, 2026.

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Tata Technologies: The Tata Group firm and Tenneco LLC have strengthened their global partnership for mobility transformation. Tenneco is expected to invest more than $100 million in this engagement over the next five years.

Indian Bank: The public sector lender reported a 13.6 per cent YoY increase in total business to Rs 15.28 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter, driven by healthy growth in both loans and deposits. Gross advances rose 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 6.85 lakh crore, while total deposits climbed 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 8.43 lakh crore. Its domestic CASA ratio improved to 39.64 per cent for Q1FY27.

NMDC: The state-owned miner reported a strong operational performance for June 2026, with iron ore production rising 44.3 per cent YoY to 5.15 million tonnes (MT). Iron ore sales also increased 11.2 per cent YoY to 3.98 MT, supported by healthy demand.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The lender delivered strong business growth in the June 2026 quarter, with total business rising 23.04 per cent YoY to Rs 1.21 lakh crore. Total deposits increased 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 64,409 crore, while gross advances surged 27.01 per cent YoY to Rs 57,306 crore. The bank's CASA deposits also grew 16.94 per cent YoY to Rs 16,852 crore.

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Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The apparel retailer reported a marginal 1 per cent YoY decline in revenue to Rs 375 crore from Rs 379 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The company expanded its retail footprint by adding 30,000 sq ft of space through two new stores in Karnataka.

South Indian Bank: The private lender posted a 17.01 per cent YoY rise in gross advances to Rs 1.04 lakh crore during the June 2026 quarter, while total deposits increased 11.39 per cent YoY to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Its CASA deposits grew 14.61 per cent YoY to Rs 41,493 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 32.99 per cent from 32.06 per cent in the year-ago period.

Sai Parenterals: The pharma company's Australian subsidiary, Noumed Pharmaceuticals, has renewed its long-term exclusive OTC Medicines Supply Agreement with Australia's multi-billion-dollar pharmacy chain. The renewed agreement features an expanded product portfolio, a longer tenure, and a significantly higher contract value.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The PSU lender reported 15.33 per YoY rise in the busiess to Rs 2.67 lakh crore, while total deposits grew 12.16 per cent YoY to Rs 1.47 lakh crore. Gross advances jumped 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1.19 lakh crore and its CASA ratio increased to 81.18 per cent for the June 2026 quarter.

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Force Motors: The automobile manufacturer reported a 23.5 per cent YoY increase in total sales to 3,568 units in June 2026. Domestic sales jumped 26.63 per cent to 3,547 units, while exports declined sharply 76.14 per cent to 21 units from 88 units in the year-ago period.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The private sector lender reported a 21.12 per cent YoY growth in total business to Rs 35,188 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Total deposits rose 17.1 per cent YoY to Rs 19,403 crore, while gross advances jumped 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,785 crore, reflecting healthy credit growth during the quarter.

V-Mart Retail: The value fashion retailer posted a 23 per cent YoY rise in total revenue to Rs 1,089 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) improved sharply to 9 per cent from 1 per cent a year ago. During the quarter, the company opened 15 new stores and closed one outlet, continuing its network expansion.

Ashiana Housing: The real estate developer reported a softer operational performance for the June 2026 quarter, with the area booked declining to 3.61 lakh sq ft from 5.95 lakh sq ft a year ago. The value of area sold also fell to Rs 357.8 crore from Rs 430.97 crore, reflecting lower sales during the quarter.

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Syngene International: Siddharth Mittal has assumed the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective July 1, succeeding Peter Bain.

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes: The adhesive company's polymer division (Unit 5) in Bengaluru Rural has entered into a purchasing agreement with a global multinational company (MNC), becoming a supplier of PP, HDPE, fabric, and related products.