Top stocks in news: RIL, BCCL, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, TechM, Wipro

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Friday as the profit booking at higher levels capped the gains, thanks to strong IT earnings. Investors' focus is shifting towards Q3 results. BSE Sensex gained 187.64 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 28.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 25,694.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 19, 2026:



Quarterly results today: Companies including LTIMindtree, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Punjab National Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tata Capital, Aarti Surfactants, Ceat, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Apollo Techno Industries, Oberoi Realty and Atlanta Electricals will announce their results for the December 2025 quarter today.



Bharat Coking Coal: The stat-run coking coal player is set to make its stock market debut on Monday after the company raised Rs 1,071 crore via IPO, which was sold for Rs 23 apiece with a lot size of 600 equity shares. The issue, which was sold between 09-13 January, saw a record breaking more than 90.31 lakh applications during the bidding process.



Reliance Industries: The leading O2C and telecom major's net profit rose 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 22,290 crore, while revenue increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2.93 lakh crore for December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 50,932 crore, while Ebitda margin fell to 17.3 per cent for the quarter.



HDFC Bank: The leading private lender's net profit grew 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 18,653.8 crore, while net interest income increased 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 32,615 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Provisions fell 10 per cent YoY to Rs 2,837.9 crore, while NPA on both net and gross levels remained largely flat, sequentially.



ICICI Bank: The private lender reported a 4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 11,317.9 crore, while net interest income grew 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 21,932.2 crore. Provisions zoomed 108.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,555.6 crore, while NPAs declined on both net and gross levels. Its board re-appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for another 2 years.



Wipro: The IT solutions major reported a 7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,119 crore, while revenue increased 4.9 per cent YoY to Rs 23,378.1 crore for Q3FY26. Its operating margin expanded 10 bps to 17.6 per cent for the quarter. The company board declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.



Tech Mahindra: The IT services firm reported a 14.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 1,122 crore, while revenue jumped 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 14,393.2 crore for the three months ended in December 2025 quarter. Ebit rose 40.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,891. crore, while Ebit margin expanded 13.14 per cent for the quarter.



Vedanta: The metal and mining major's subsidiary, ESL Steel, has received two demand notices worth Rs 1,255.37 crore from the Government of Odisha in relation to an alleged shortfall in the fulfilment of minimum production and dispatch targets for the fourth year of operation of two mining leases—BICO and Feegrade Mine.



YES Bank: The private lender's net profit surged 55.4 per cent YoY to Rs 952 crore, while net interest income jumped 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,466 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Provision declined 91.5 per cent YoY to Rs 22 crore, while gross NPA declined marginally, while net NPAs stood flat for the quarter.



RBL Bank: The private lender's net profit jumped manifold or 555 per cent YoY to Rs 214 crore, while net interest income rose 5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,657 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Provisions sank 46.2 per cent YoY to Rs 639.3 crore, while NPAs fell on both gross and net levels on QoQ basis.



IDBI Bank: The lender reported a 1.4 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,935.5 crore, while net interest income increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 3,209.4 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Provisions came in at 541.6 crore, while NPAs fell on both net and gross levels.



CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The capital goods company has secured an order valued at Rs 900 crore for the supply of power transformers from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data center project in the United States.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder from South Eastern Railway for an order worth Rs 87.55 crore. The order involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of an IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB coaches with four cameras.



Protean eGov Technologies: Suresh Sethi has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective March 31, 2026. V Easwaran, currently the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, will assume charge as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

