Top stocks in news: SBI, Adani Enterprises, GICRE, HCL Tech, YES Bank, OIL, Bandhan Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Monday on the back of improved sentiments over the US-Iran deal resulting in easing crude oil prices and declining inflationary concerns. The BSE Sensex gained 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 76,264.33, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 23,853.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 16, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of RR Kabel shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while shares of Mini Diamonds India shall trade ex-bonus today.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The Government of India will sell up to a 5 per cent equity stake in insurance players through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 16 (for non-retail investors) and June 17 (for retail investors). The base offer size is a 2 per cent stake, with an option to additionally sell up to 3 per cent. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 352 apeice.

State Bank of India: The board of directors of the PSU major will meet on June 18 to seek approval for raising funds during FY27 through public offer or private placement mode by way of issuance of debt instruments (including capital instruments) to overseas and/or Indian investors in Indian rupee and/or any foreign currency.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions firm has acquired a 10.46 per cent stake in Axonwise (Sarvam AI) for Rs 1,427.25 crore. This investment will fund Sarvam's continued research and development for training its next-generation frontier models for agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity use cases, as well as access to compute at scale to expand its deployment across key industry verticals

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group's flagship firm and Jabil Inc. have announced their intention to form a strategic alliance to establish a world-class, vertically integrated AI and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

YES Bank: The private lender and Northern Arc Capital have entered into a partnership to expand access to credit, scale digital lending, and provide debt investment opportunities for customers. The partnership brings together balance-sheet strength, digital infra, distribution capabilities, underwriting expertise and technology platforms to expand formal credit access.

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Bandhan Bank: The private lender's board of directors has approved the sale of identified non-performing assets (NPAs) from its housing finance portfolio to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The board of directors of the NBFC has approved the offer and issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Oil India: The oil company has signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to collaborate on research, innovation and technology development in the energy sector, focusing on areas with the aim of developing efficient and cost-effective solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Devyani International: The hotel has received an observation letter with & 'no objection' from NSE and BSE for the proposed scheme of arrangement between Devyani International and Sapphire Foods. The scheme remains subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Craftsman Automation: The automotive company has announced the launch of its Rs 2,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) on June 15. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 8,966.13 per equity share.

Patel Engineering: The infra company said Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation has issued a letter of award (LoA) to its joint venture for the Tasgaon Lift Irrigation Scheme project in Maharashtra, with a total contract value of Rs 126.37 crore.

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Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company board has approved the appointment of Krishnakumar K as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank for a period of three years, replacing Kavitha T.A.