This ferrochrome major gave over 400% stock return in the last five years

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) has been drawing attention in the equity markets with a sharp rally in its share price and strong earnings growth. Shares of the country's major ferrochrome producer have surged around 96% over the past year, till June 12, 2026, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Metal index, which gained 41% during the same period.

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The rally came at a time when the benchmark NSE Nifty50 fell more than 5% in the past year amid sustained FII selling and geopolitical uncertainty. Over five years, IMFA share price has surged 426%, taking its market capitalisation from Rs 1,434 crore in June 2021 to Rs 7,548 crore on June 12, 2026, while the Nifty Metal index gained 139% during the same period.

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Despite the strong run-up, analysts remain bullish on IMFA.

Brokerage Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has assigned a 12-month target price of Rs 1,860 for IMFA, indicating an upside potential of over 30% against its current market price of around Rs 1,400 as on June 12, 2026. According to the brokerage, IMFA stands to benefit significantly from rising domestic stainless-steel demand, which is expected to exceed 7.1 million tonnes in the coming years.

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“Given the direct correlation between ferro chrome and stainless steel production, IMFA, being the largest domestic ferro chrome manufacturer, is well positioned to benefit as it gradually increases its domestic sales mix to 40% from the current 10%,” Anand Rathi said in a report.

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The optimism is backed by strong financial performance in the recent quarter. IMFA reported a 118% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs103 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations rose nearly 35% to ₹763 crore.

Data from ACE Equity shows on annual basis, IMFA has reported steady growth in its financial performance over the past five years. Gross sales increased from Rs 1,844 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,826 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 53%, while rising 9% year-on-year from FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) grew at a much faster pace, climbing from Rs 167 crore in FY21 to Rs 425 crore in FY26, a jump of 154% over five years and 12% compared with the previous fiscal year.

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Sharing his views at the company's recent earnings call, Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, IMFA, attributed the sharp rise in profitability to significantly higher ferro chrome realisations while costs increased only marginally.

“Realisations during the fourth quarter were about Rs 1.09 lakh per tonne compared with roughly Rs 0.87 lakh per tonne in the corresponding quarter last year, leading to a doubling of PAT,” Panda said. He added, “Constraint in ore availability is pushing up production costs globally, although we are insulated on this count due to captive mines.”

The management also outlined an ambitious growth roadmap. IMFA’s current installed production capacity is expected to increase from 3.84 lakh tonnes to 4.84 lakh tonnes in FY27 and 5.34 lakh tonnes in FY28 as the KNR 1 and KNR 2 facilities ramp up operations.

At the same time, IMFA expects weighted average EBITDA cost to come down by approximately Rs 2,000 per tonne through operational synergies. Renewable energy tie-up of 135 MW and access to cheaper coal linkages are expected to contribute to cost competitiveness over the course of time.

“With fresh coal linkages likely from Q3FY27, IMFA expects savings of around Rs 400-Rs 500 per tonne. Renewable energy is expected to meet nearly 40% of the company’s power requirements, supporting further margin expansion,” Anand Rathi noted.

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Investor confidence is also reflected in the shareholding pattern. Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal continued to hold more than a 1% stake in the company as of March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, SBI Securities, which initiated coverage on IMFA in April, has maintained a target price of Rs 1,967, indicating potential upside of nearly 40% from current levels. The brokerage cited strong domestic and global stainless steel demand, ongoing capacity expansion and environmental clearance for increasing ore-raising capacity at captive chrome ore mines to 1.2 million tonnes as key growth drivers.

With rising ferrochrome prices, expanding capacity, improving cost efficiencies, and favourable industry demand, analysts believe IMFA's growth story may still have room to run despite the stock’s impressive rally over the recent years.