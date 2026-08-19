Top stocks in news: Shiprocket, ONGC, Aster DM, Behari Lal, RailTel, Atlanta, HindZinc, HG Infra

Quarterly results today: Companies like Xtranet Technologies, Lohia Corp, Spice Islands Industries, and Umiya Tubes will release their earnings for June 2026 quarter later today.

Shiprocket: The logistics solutions player made its stock market debut on Wednesday, August 19 after it raised a total of Rs 1,617 crore from its IPO, which was open for subscription between August 12 and August 14, sold for Rs 97 apiece with a lot size of 154 shares. The issue was subscribed a solid 99.38 times with over 47.91 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 91,000 crore.

Advertisement

Behari Lal Engineering: The integrated metal solutions player reported will also begin its stock market journey from Wednesday, August 19, after the company raised a total of Rs 302 crore from its IPO, sold for Rs 285 apeice with a lot size of 52 equity shares. The issue was subscribed a solid 108.44 with nearly 33.67 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 22,900 crore.

Aster DM Quality Care: Centella Mauritius Holdings, managed by affiliates of TPG, is likely to sell a 7.2 per cent stake in the healthcare chain through a block deal, with a floor price of Rs 766.1 per share, suggest some media reports. Centella Mauritius Holdings held a 9.9 percent stake in Aster DM Quality Care as of June 2026.

Advertisement

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run oil major has commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 in Golaghat, Assam. The facility will enable surplus associated natural gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the North East Gas Grid (NEGG), developed by Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received a work order worth Rs 166.8 crore from the Employees & Provident Fund Organisation.

Exide Industries: The batter and energy solutions company has invested Rs 200 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), through a rights issue. With this investment, the total investment made by the company in EESL stands at Rs 5,102.23 crore. There is no change in Exide Industries' shareholding percentage in EESL following the acquisition of the shares.

Atlanta Electricals: The power equipment player has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) for an order valued at Rs 193.92 crore. The order involves the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformers.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal and mining company has increased the share of renewable power in its overall power consumption to 22 percent, up from approximately 18 percent in FY26, marking continued progress in its clean energy transition. It is progressing towards meeting 70 per cent of its overall power requirements through renewable energy by FY28.

Advertisement

Jubilant Ingrevia: The pharma player has entered into a binding agreement with Zettaone Technologies India to acquire a 40 percent strategic stake for Rs 189.2 crore. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, Zettaone Technologies will become an associate company of Jubilant Ingrevia.

HG Infra Engineering: The EPC and infra firm has received a letter of intent (oOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the construction of 220/132/33 kV air-insulated substations at Ranipur (Mau) and Chunar (Mirzapur), along with their associated transmission lines, in Uttar Pradesh.

Interarch Building Solutions: The pre-engineered building player has received an order worth Rs 128 crore for the manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system for a major FMCG player of international repute. The project involves the construction of a manufacturing facility for homecare, beauty and wellness products.

Krystal Integrated Services: The management solutions player has received a work order worth Rs 134 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for providing integrated facility management services in the allocated regions of Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for a period of three years.

Shilpa Medicare: The drug firm has initiated a voluntary recall of 27,923 vials of Pemetrexed Injection 100 mg/10 mL and 500 mg/50 mL (Pemetri RTU) in the United States due to atypical discolouration of the drug product.

Advertisement

Ducon Infratechnologies: The EPC solutions company has secured an end-to-end contract for the supply and servicing of a forced cooling network (FCN) system for the potlines at one of the largest single aluminium smelter plants in India.