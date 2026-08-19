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Nifty at 25,900 by March 2027? Nomura keeps index target, shares key themes to watch

Nifty at 25,900 by March 2027? Nomura keeps index target, shares key themes to watch

Stock market: Nomura said it is constructive on auto ancillaries, engineering and manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, and is also positive on financials and IT services, supported by what it sees as attractive valuations.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 8:17 AM IST
Nifty at 25,900 by March 2027? Nomura keeps index target, shares key themes to watchBloomberg consensus earnings estimates for the BSE 200 universe have been revised lower by 3.7 per cent for FY27, while FY28 estimates have remained largely unchanged.

Brokerage Nomura, in its latest India equity strategy note, said the Indian stock market has underperformed global peers, with the Nifty currently trading at 18.1 times one-year forward earnings, close to the low end of the 18-22 times valuation range seen over the past four years. This made the foreign brokerage retain its March 2027 Nifty target of 25,900. The target suggests 7.22 per cent potential upside from Tuesday's closing level of 24,154.90. Nomura said it is adopting a bottom-up, stock-specific approach to portfolio construction.

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Key themes to watch

Its sector stance is built around a preference for established exporters, data centre and power infrastructure investment, and AI-driven opportunities for Indian IT services, while remaining cautious on consumption.

Nomura said it is constructive on auto ancillaries, engineering and manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, and is also positive on financials and IT services, supported by what it sees as attractive valuations.

The brokerage said the key themes underpinning its sector view include a preference for established exporters such as auto components, pharmaceuticals and power equipment companies with proven credentials. It also pointed to strong structural tailwinds for data centre and power infrastructure investment from capacity build-out, and to medium-term revenue uplift for Indian IT services from AI implementation mandates. At the same time, it expects a slowdown in consumption growth and margin pressure for the consumption segment, while limited government support to industry, due to fiscal constraints, restricts the scope for policy-driven stimulus.

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Q1 results strong

Nomura said corporate earnings for 1QFY27 came in ahead of Street expectations. For Nifty 50 companies, year-on-year earnings growth was 4 per cent, exceeding consensus estimates by 1 per cent. However, it said the headline growth figure was distorted by the impact of oil price movements and one-off items, including at Reliance Industries and ONGC. Excluding these effects, the brokerage estimated underlying earnings growth was in the low teens, which it said was a more representative picture of corporate India’s operating momentum.

Consensus estimates down YTD

Nomura added that, year-to-date, Bloomberg consensus earnings estimates for the BSE 200+ universe have been revised lower by 3.7 per cent for FY27, while FY28 estimates have remained largely unchanged. Aggregate earnings through the results season have also held steady. Nomura said corporate earnings momentum remains resilient, supported by strong cyclical tailwinds from tax cuts and monetary easing, including liquidity injection and lower interest rates, and added that this is adequately reflected in current consensus expectations.

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Corporate earnings-to-GDP ratio elevated

Nomura also said India’s corporate earnings-to-GDP ratio is elevated, and that prevailing consensus expectations for earnings growth assume this ratio will remain elevated. In its view, the key factor that can sustain earnings growth above nominal GDP growth is a meaningful pick-up in the investment cycle and domestic manufacturing activity. It added that sustainably elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions remain downside risks to the corporate earnings outlook, as they could pressure profitability and delay a recovery in the investment cycle.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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