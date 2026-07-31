Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Swiggy, Mazagon, RailTel, LIC Housing, Medanta

Corporate actions today: Shares of Inox Green Energy Services and Narmada Agrobase shall trade ex-date for spin-off, while shares of SI Capital & Financial Services trade ex-date for right issue today. Shares of Bloom Dekor and Winsome Yarns shall trade for ex-date for resolution plan-suspension.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Coal India, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Bharti Hexacom, AU Small Finance Bank, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Anant Raj, ASK Automotive, Bajel Projects, Bata India, Campus Activewear, CEAT, Carborundum Universal, Cello World, Centum Electronics, Coromandel Agro Products & Oils, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, EIH, Hudco, Mamata Machinery, Indegene, PNB Housing Finance, Redtape, RK Swamy, Saksoft and others shall trade ex-dividend today.

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Tata Steel: The Tata Group's steelmaker reported a 11.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,318.5 crore, while revenue rose 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 60,794.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA fell 5.7 per cent YoY Rs 9,264 crore, with EBITDA margin of 15.2 per cent for the quarter. Its board approved Rs 33,873 crore worth capex for 4.8 MTPA steelmaking capacity expansion.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC major reported a 28 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 6,081 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while net interest income increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 12,571 crore. Its AUM expanded 23 per cent YoY to Rs 4 lakh crore. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPA easing to 0.96 per cent and net NPA declining to 0.39 per cent.

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Swiggy: The food delivery and quick commerce platform narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 791 crore for the June 2026 quarter from Rs 1,197 crore a year ago, while revenue surged 37.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,812 crore. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 292 crore on a GOV of Rs 9,490 crore. Its quick commerce business achieved contribution breakeven, with contribution margin improving to negative 0.2 per cent of GOV.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The defence PSU reported a 21.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 549.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,942.7 crore. EBITDA jumped 48 per cent YoY to Rs 446.6 crore, reflecting strong operational performance. The company also maintained a healthy order book, providing robust long-term revenue visibility.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker reported a 3.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 566 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue soared 54.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,921 crore. EBITDA rose 61.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,664 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 33.8 per cent from 32.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

LIC Housing Finance: The housing finance company posted a 9.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,499 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while net interest income edged up 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,087.2 crore. Total disbursements grew 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 15,014 crore, driven by a sharp rise in project loans. Asset quality also improved, with Stage 3 exposure declining to 2.14 per cent.

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AWL Agri Business: The FMCG and edible oils player reported a 48.2 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 350.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 20,048.1 crore. EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 693 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 3.46 per cent from 2.14 per cent a year ago.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway PSU reported a marginal 0.5 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 65.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, despite a 20.1 per cent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 893.3 crore. EBITDA increased 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 131.6 crore, although EBITDA margin contracted to 14.73 per cent from 15.58 per cent.

Navin Fluorine International: The specialty chemicals and gas player has signed an agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the bulk manufacturing of sodium borohydride, with the aim of accelerating the indigenous process development of a critical defence material.

Aarti Industries: The specialty chemicals company reported a 260.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 155 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,387 crore. EBITDA remained resilient at Rs 385 crore, while the company incurred capex of Rs 180 crore during the quarter to support future growth.

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Indegene: The healthcare technology company reported a largely flat net profit of Rs 116.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue jumped 39.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,063.1 crore. EBITDA increased 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 174.2 crore, although EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.4 per cent due to higher operating and acquisition-related costs.

Global Health: The hospital operator reported a marginal 0.2 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 158.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,304 crore. EBITDA increased 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 286.7 crore, with EBITDA margin remaining steady at 22 per cent.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: The fertiliser manufacturer reported a 4.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 523.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue slipped 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,027 crore. EBITDA, however, increased 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 851 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 16.9 per cent.

Astra Microwave Products: The defence solutions player has received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of 122 Advanced Airborne Active Array Units (AAAUs) and 121 interface frames for the Uttam Radar programme.

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Thermax: The energy and engineering solutions company reported an 83.4 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 25.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue grew 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,302.7 crore. EBITDA declined 69.5 per cent YoY to Rs 68.6 crore, with EBITDA margin contracting sharply to 3 per cent.

Data Patterns (India): The defence electronics player reported a 13.5 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 22.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 116 crore. EBITDA slipped 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 31.4 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 27 per cent.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: The hospital chain reported a 13.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 60.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 470 crore. EBITDA grew 29.9 per cent YoY to Rs 134.7 crore, though EBITDA margin moderated slightly to 28.7 per cent.

Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance company reported a 182.4 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 120.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while net interest income increased 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 363.1 crore. Consolidated AUM expanded 27 per cent YoY to around Rs 16,000 crore, while loan disbursements surged 54 per cent YoY.

GNG Electronics: The electronics refurbishing company reported a 56.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 28.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 32.1 per cent YoY to Rs 412.5 crore. EBITDA climbed to Rs 52.9 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 162 basis points to 11.97 per cent.

MOIL: The state-run manganese miner reported a 70.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 87.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 6.6 per cent YoY to Rs 370.9 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 136 crore, reflecting healthy margin expansion despite a marginal sequential decline.

Nucleus Software Exports: The software products company reported a 32.2 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 23.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue slipped 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 210.4 crore. EBIT margin dropped sharply to 1.34 per cent amid margin pressures and exceptional items. The company also maintained an annual dividend of Rs 12.50 per share.