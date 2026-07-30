Swiggy Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore, revenue rises 37%

Food delivery monthly transacting user (MTUs) grew 17.8% YoY to reach 19.2 million. Q1 also saw a seasonal impact on margins which will normalise through the year and annual hike during the quarter, said Swiggy.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy said, "Food delivery economics continue to strengthen as we innovate across affordability and consumer propositions to broaden adoption and unlock the next 100 million users in the category. Out-of-home consumption remains a profitable, fast-growing part of our business, making meaningful progress. In quick commerce, we delivered contribution breakeven exactly as we guided a year ago- a milestone that marks a real inflection point for the business. As base-level assortment in quick commerce becomes increasingly commoditized, we believe our differentiated assortment strategy will be the engine for our next phase of growth, with further EBITDA improvement driven by scale-led efficiencies."

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Swiggy shares ended 3% higher at Rs 295.80 in the current session. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 81,650 crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.

The earnings were announced a day after the firm announced a new CEO for its quick-commerce business, Instamart.

Swiggy named former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the Chief Executive Officer of its quick-commerce business, Instamart, marking a significant leadership change as competition in the segment intensifies.

Sinha's appointment follows the resignation of Amitesh Jha, who stepped down as CEO of Swiggy Instamart.

Bringing extensive experience in building and scaling large consumer internet businesses, Sinha joins Swiggy after leading Myntra as its CEO. Her appointment is expected to accelerate Instamart's growth strategy, sharpen execution, and strengthen the company's competitive position as the quick-commerce market witnesses heightened rivalry among major players.