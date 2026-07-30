Vedanta Q1 profit rises 72% YoY; announces demerger of real estate business into VPPL

Revenue from continuing operations increased 53.64 per cent YoY to Rs 24,205 crore from Rs 15,754 crore. Total revenue from operations across continuing and discontinued businesses, after inter-segment adjustments, declined 11.39 per cent to Rs 33,515 crore from Rs 37,824 crore a year earlier.

Separately, Vedanta announced the demerger of its surplus real estate assets into a new entity, Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL).

"The proposed demerger will enable to unlock value out of these surplus assets. The announcement comes within three months of the successful implementation of one of the largest restructurings in India, culminating in the market debut of four new independent entities on the NSE and BSE," the company said.

Vedanta said the proposed transaction will be carried out through a vertical split. Under the scheme, shareholders will receive one equity share of VPPL for every 20 equity shares held in Vedanta Ltd.

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According to the company, the assets proposed to be transferred comprise around 2,200 acres of industrial land and nearly 55,000 square feet of residential and commercial properties.

Commenting on the proposal, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "This is yet another exciting announcement from Vedanta. After the recent success of the five-way demerger creating 'pure-play' entities across oil and gas, aluminium, power, and steel, we plan to demerge the surplus real estate assets into an independent 'pure-play' company to unlock significant value for the stakeholders."

Vedanta shares rose 1.17 per cent to settle at Rs 267.60 on Thursday.

Last month, the company completed the listing of four demerged entities -- Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Power Ltd.