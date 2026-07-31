China overtakes US in robotics race with 15 new unicorn startups in 2026

The report found that 15 of the 23 robotics unicorns were created in China, including one in Hong Kong, while the US produced six. Together, the two countries accounted for 21 of the 23 new robotics unicorns in 2026.

As a result, nearly two-thirds of all robotics startups to achieve unicorn status this year are Chinese, the report said.

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The findings are based on Crunchbase's Unicorn Board, with additional data from PitchBook and other sources covering private company funding rounds and valuations through 2025 and 2026.

Robotics trails only AI

The report also added that the top 149 startups reached unicorn status so far in 2026, but few sectors have grown as quickly as robotics.

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The top sectors by number of new unicorns this year are:

AI – 36 startups worth $73.5 billion

Robotics – 23 startups worth $39.9 billion

HealthTech – 14 startups worth $22 billion

Fintech – 11 startups worth $15.8 billion

Defense & Security Tech – 11 startups worth $16.6 billion

Enterprise Software – 10 startups worth $11.9 billion

(Data from BestBrokers)

China dominates the highest-valued robotics startups

China also leads the rankings of the most valuable robotics unicorns created this year.

The top newly minted robotics unicorns are:

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AI2 Robotics (China) – $3 billion

X Square Robot (China) – $3 billion

Xvariable Robot (China) – $2.9 billion

Xinghaitu (China) – $2.9 billion

Mind Robotics (US) – $2 billion

Generalist (US) – $2 billion

Sudu Technology (China) – $2 billion

Bedrock Robotics (US) – $1.8 billion

Rhoda AI (US) – $1.7 billion

Sunday (US) – $1.5 billion

DEEP Robotics (China) – $1.5 billion

UK and Japan also add robotics unicorns

Outside China and the US, Japan and the UK each produced one robotics unicorn in 2026.

The race to build the next generation of robotics companies is becoming increasingly concentrated in China and the US.

It highlighted that Humanoid, a UK-based startup, became Europe's first pure-play humanoid robotics unicorn after raising a $152 million Series A round in July, valuing the company at $1.35 billion.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based Genki Robotics became one of the sector's fastest-growing companies after funding rounds completed in April valued the humanoid robotics startup at $1 billion.

Commenting on the findings, Alan Goldberg, lead data analyst at BestBrokers.com, said, "Many people have assumed that China's manufacturing strength would eventually give it an edge in robotics, and this year's unicorn data suggests that may already be happening. China accounts for nearly two-thirds of this year's newly minted robotics unicorns, but more importantly it is home to all four of the highest-valued new entrants, while these startups collectively command almost three times the valuation of their US counterparts. Investors appear to be betting that the next generation of AI won't just live on screens, it will be built into machines, and China is increasingly where those companies are emerging."