Top stocks in news: TCS, Keystone Realtors, TechM, Midhani, Axis Bank, Vedanta, SKF India

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday, extending weakness, on the back of muted Q2 earnings and weak inflation numbers. BSE Sensex tanked 297.07 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 82,029.98, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 81.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,145.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 15, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q2 results today: Axis Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance, Angel One, Delta Corp, Heritage Foods, IRFC, KEI Industries, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Muthoot Capital Services, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Oberoi Realty, Quick Heal Technologies, Rossari Biotech, Tata Communications and more will release their earnings for September 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of SKF India will trade ex-spin off today. Shares of TAC Infosec will trade ex-dividend, while shares of Globe International Carriers shall trade ex-bonus and ex-split today.

Keystone Realtors: Promoters Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry, and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta are set to sell up to 45.76 lakh shares, or 3.63 per cent stake in the company via an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) on October 15–16. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 550 per share.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra: The IT solutions major's net profit dropped 4.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,194.5 crore, while revenue grew 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 13,994.9 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebit increased 32.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,699.3 crore, while margins surged 12.14 per cent for the quarter.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The general insurance player reported a 18.1 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 820 crore, while gross direct premium increased 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 6,596 crore and gross premium written rose 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,058.9 crore. The company board announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Vedanta, Jaiprakash Associates: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Vedanta. This transaction is pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Advertisement

Persistent Systems: The IT solutions player reported a 45.1 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 471.5 crore, while revenue grew 23.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,580.7 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebit increased 43.5 per cent YoY to Rs 583 crore, while margin expanded to 16.3 per cent for the reported period.

Ola Electric Mobility: The leading pure-play EV company is set to launch a new product in the energy space on October 17 via a premiere on its official social media handles. The Promoter and CMD has tweeted about launching the first non-vehicle product this Diwali.

Cyient DLM: The OEM firm's net profit surged 108 per cent YoY to Rs 32.1 crore, while revenue dropped 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 310.6 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Its cost of materials consumed declined 30.7 per cent YoY to Rs 196.1 crore for the reported period.

Saatvik Green Energy: The recently listed company's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 638.85 crore from three renowned independent power producers/EPC players for the supply of solar PV modules. It has received another order worth Rs 50.62 crore from renowned independent power producers/EPC for the supply of solar PV modules.

Advertisement

Thyrocare Technologies: The diagnostic player's net profit zoomed 81 per cent YoY to Rs 47.8 crore, while revenue grew 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 216.5 crore. The company board announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share and issue of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio for the shareholders.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The state-run defence player has secured an order worth Rs 306 crore. With this, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date stands at around Rs 2,212 crore.

Sula Vineyards: The wine manufacturer's revenue declined 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 139.7 crore, while own brand revenue fell 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 124.1 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Wine Tourism revenue increased 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 13.2 crore for the quarter.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a new hotel property in Gandhidham. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

DCM Shriram: The diversified chemicals company has commissioned its Epichlorohydrin (ECH) plant of 35,000 TPA at its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Gujarat. The remaining capacity of 17,000 TPA will be commissioned shortly.

SMC Global Securities: The diversified financial services company would open its secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for subscription on Thursday October 16, 2025. The issue, with a face value of Rs 1,000 each, has a base size of Rs 75 crore with a green shoe option to raise a further Rs 75 crore, with an effective yield of up to 9.75-10.25% per annum spread over 24-60 months.