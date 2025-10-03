Top stocks in news: TruAlt, Coal India, Jinkushal, Hyundai, Tata Power, Sammaan, RBL Bank

Indian benchmark indices ended with big gains on Wednesday after RBI’s inline policy decision along with positive commentary BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points, or 0.89 per cent, to settle at 80,983.31, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 225.20 points, or 0.92 per cent, to close at 24,836.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 03, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Fineotex Chemical shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of GEE and Shilpa Medicare shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Paushak shall trade ex-date for split and bonus. Shares of Sumeet Industries shall trade ex-split today. Shares of UH Zaveri shall trade ex-date for rights.

TruAlt Bioenergy: The biofuels and ethanol player will make its stock market debut on Friday, October 3 after it raised a total of Rs 839.28 crore from its IPO, which was open for bidding between September 25 and September 29, selling its shares in the range of Rs 472-496 apiece with lot size of 30 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries: The trading and supplying company will also be listed on Friday, October 03 as it raised a total of Rs 116.16 crore via primary route between September 25 and September 29. It offered its shares in the range of Rs 115-121 per share with a lot size of 120 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 65.10 times.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner's production in September fell 3.9 per cent YoY to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) versus 50.94 MT, while the offtake was down 1.1 per cent YoY to 53.56 MT versus 54.16 MT during the same period.

Hyundai Motor India: The automobile player company has commenced production of passenger vehicles at its manufacturing facility — Talegaon plant in Pune, with an annual installed capacity of 1.7 lakh units.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group firm's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for a contracted capacity of 80 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. The capex for the project is Rs 1,200 crore.

United Spirits: The brewery player said the Bombay High Court has quashed Rs 443 crore water charge demands by Maharashtra’s Water Resources Department. The court directed reassessment of charges since November 2018 and asked the company to deposit Rs 66.5 crore as interim payment.

Sammaan Capital: Abu Dhabi-based Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of International Holding Company, has acquired a 43.46% per cent stake in Sammaan Capital for Rs 8,850 crore through a preferential allotment of 63.66 crore shares. It has become the new promoter of Sammaan Capital. International Holding Company is set to launch a mandatory open offer.

RBL Bank: The private lender has received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) from the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, demanding GST of Rs 92 crore (including interest and penalty) for the financial year 2019–20, pertaining to the reversal of GST input credit, taken under a separate registration obtained for the digital banking business vertical by the bank.

TBO Tek: The travel solutions company's wholly owned step-down subsidiary, TBO LLC, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership interest in US-based Classic Vacations for $125 million.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The financial services company has received approval from SEBI to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.

V-Mart Retail: The retail chain reported a 22 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 807 crore in the September 2025 quarter. It also reported same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) at over 11 per cent and opened 25 new stores & closed two stores during the quarter

KRBL: The rice exporter company has been declared the successful bidder in the E-auction for the acquisition of immovable properties in Panipat, Haryana, for Rs 402.86 crore. It plans to set up a plant, carry out warehousing & allied activities, or consider partial monetization of land.

John Cockerill India: The industrial solutions player company has received a contract from Godawari Power & Ispat for a 6Hi Reversible Cold Rolling Mill at Tilda, Raipur. The scope of work also includes supervision of erection and commissioning, ensuring full contractual performance guarantees.