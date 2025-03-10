Top stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Power, RailTel, BHEL, Concor, Lupin & Biocon

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild changes on Friday amid trade tariff threats from the US. BSE Sensex shed just 7.51 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 74,332.58. On other hand, NSE's Nifty50 rose merely 7.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 22,552.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 10, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Jash Engineering shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of SBC Exports shall trade ex-bonus today. Rights issue of AB Infrabuild and Vipul Organics shall trade ex-right date today.



JSW Steel: The metal major reported consolidated crude steel production for February 2025 at 24.07 lakh tonnes, growing 12 per cent over 21.50 lakh tonnes in the same month last year. Capacity utilization at Indian operations stood at 93.5 per cent for February.



Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The company's subsidiary, ONGC Petro Additions (OPaL), has received a letter from the Development Commissioner, Dahej Special Economic Zone, granting final exit to OPaL from the Dahej Special Economic Zone.



Coal India: The coal miner has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, for establishing a Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at Hyderabad.



Tata Power: The utility player's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop up to 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hybrid projects with or without storage solutions. The estimated investment in these projects stands at up to Rs 49,000 crore.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 28.29 crore from Northern Railway. The order involves indoor and outdoor double distant signaling work. Meanwhile, the board will consider a second interim dividend for FY25 on March 12. It has received another work order worth Rs 47.50 crore from East Central Railway.



Container Corporation of India: The state-run player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for setting up a Centre of Excellence (COE) for green and sustainable logistics at TERI.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The High Court of Delhi has upheld an interim award in favour of BHEL amounting to Rs 115 crore with interest at 18 per cent per annum, effective 30 days from the date of the award (July 27, 2017), against RattanIndia Power.



Lupin: The pharma major has launched Rivaroxaban tablets (2.5 mg) in the United States after final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the USFDA. The drug is bioequivalent to Xarelto tablets by Janssen Pharmaceuticals and is used to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease and thrombotic vascular events.



Biocon: The pharma company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced the successful results of a pivotal Phase 3 study comparing Yesintek (Biocon Biologics’ biosimilar to Ustekinumab) with the reference product Stelara (Ustekinumab) in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis (PsO).



GMR Airports: The airport operator has acquired an additional 10 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Delhi International Airport (DIAL), from Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Post this acquisition, the company’s shareholding in DIAL has increased from 64 per cent to 74 per cent.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: The infra player's toll collections in February grew by 14.4 per cent to Rs 528.7 crore, compared to Rs 462.2 crore in the same month last year. The per-day toll revenue for February 2025 increased 18 per cent YoY to Rs 18.9 crore per day, compared to Rs 15.9 crore per day.



GR Infraprojects: The company board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share for FY25 and the proposal for divestment of a 100 per cent equity stake in the company's wholly owned subsidiary, GR Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway (GGBHPL).



Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain's overseas subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI), has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with 2070 Health Inc, W Health Ventures, and Everhope Oncology. The joint venture aims to establish and operate a network of healthcare centers in India, for the treatment of cancer patients, with a focus on chemotherapy services.



HFCL: The telecom infra company's subsidiary, HTL, has received a contract worth Rs 44.36 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of tactical optical fiber cable assemblies.



India Pesticides: The agrochemicals company has signed a power purchase agreement and a shareholders agreement with Fourth Partner Solar Power (a special purpose vehicle formed by Fourth Partner Energy) to source solar power from the said SPV for 25 years from the commencement of commercial operations.



Nazara Technologies: The gaming and sports media platform has divested its 94.85 per cent stake in OpenPlay Technologies to Moonshine Technology for Rs 104.33 crore. The transaction will be executed through the issuance of Moonshine’s compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Nazara and other sellers.



NDR Auto Components: The auto ancillary company has received an offer letter from Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL), offering 26.39 acres of land in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, for Rs 37.60 crore for future expansion.



Shilpa Medicare: The USFDA conducted an inspection at Unit-1 of the company's subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, at Raichur from March 3-7, 2025. Post-inspection, the company received one observation in Form 483, which is procedural in nature.



Thangamayil Jewellery: The company board of the jewellery player has approved the allotment of 36.42 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,400 per rights equity share to eligible equity shareholders or applicants.