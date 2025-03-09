BEL’s ₹1.50 dividend, IOL’s stock split, HUDCO’s payout: Key ex-dates to track this week

A flurry of corporate actions is set to impact several listed companies between March 10 and March 13, with stocks trading ex-date for dividends, stock splits, bonuses, and rights issues. Investors should take note as companies including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) will finalize shareholder eligibility for payouts and stock adjustments.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share (150%) for the financial year 2024-25. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility is March 11, 2025, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced a 1:5 stock split, reducing the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹2. The stock split aims to enhance liquidity and affordability for investors. The record date for the stock split is March 11, 2025.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is set to declare its second interim dividend for FY 2024-25. The decision will be taken at its board meeting on March 10, 2025. If approved, March 14, 2025, has been designated as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Company Ex-Date Action SBC Exports Ltd March 10 Bonus issue (1:2) Vipul Organics Ltd March 10 Rights Issue A B Infrabuild Ltd March 10 Rights Issue Bharat Electronics Ltd March 11 Interim Dividend (₹1.50) IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd March 11 Stock Split (₹10 to ₹2) Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust March 12 Income Distribution (InvIT) Brisk Technovision Ltd March 13 Interim Dividend (₹1.40) G R Infraprojects Ltd March 13 Interim Dividend (₹12.50) Mehai Technology Ltd March 13 Stock Split (₹10 to ₹1) Shalimar Agencies Ltd March 13 Stock Split (₹10 to ₹1) Shangar Decor Ltd March 13 Stock Split (₹5 to ₹1) Sun TV Network Ltd March 13 Interim Dividend (₹2.50) Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) March 14 Interim Dividend

The ex-date is crucial because it determines whether an investor qualifies for a specific corporate benefit. Shareholders must own the stock before the ex-date to receive the dividend, bonus shares, or participate in a stock split or rights issue.

Investors looking to capitalize on these corporate actions should review their holdings and trading strategies accordingly.