Top stocks to watch: RIL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, IREDA, Adani Green, RVNL, PB Fintech, Nykaa

Indian benchmark indices settled mostly flat on Tuesday amid the rising volatility and muted global cues. BSE Sensex dropped 12.85 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 74,102.32. On other hand, NSE's Nifty50 added 37.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 22,497.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Units of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution today.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's subsidiary, Reliance Jio, has added 39.06 lakh subscribers in December, against the addition of 12.12 lakh subscribers in November 2024.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions company announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in commercial real estate firm Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore. The land and building of the commercial real estate firm will serve as a delivery center.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. They will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, and opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others.



ONGC, NTPC Green: The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Ayana Renewable Power by ONGC NTPC Green. ONGC NTPC Green is a joint venture between ONGC Green and NTPC Green Energy.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group company's subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,591.1 MW.



PB Fintech: The company board of insurance aggregator has approved an investment of up to Rs 696 crore by the company in its subsidiary PB Healthcare Services via equity shares or compulsory convertible preference shares during FY26. After the proposed investment, PB Fintech would hold up to a 33.63 per cent stake in PB Healthcare on a fully diluted basis.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The company board of state-run renewable energy financier will meet on March 17 to consider the enhancement of the borrowing plan for FY 2024-25.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 554.64 crore from the National Highways Authority of India. The project involves the construction of a 6-lane access-controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road of NH 516C on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Andhra Pradesh.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The new-age internet company has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials, in Mumbai, for trading and dealing in cosmetics, toiletries, beauty, personal care, and health care products.



Hexaware Technologies: The recently-listed digital solutions company announced the inauguration of its global business headquarters in Jersey City.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom company lost 17.15 lakh subscribers in December 2024, compared to the loss of 15.02 lakh subscribers in November.



Canara Bank: The state-run lender has reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps on overnight tenure, 10 bps on the two-year tenure, and 15 bps on the three-year tenure, effective March 12.



Kaynes Technology India: Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology India, has received a show-cause notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The notice alleges suspected violations in the maintenance of a structured digital database (SDD) with respect to financial results for the period ended March 2023.



Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Krishnendu Sanyal has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to personal reasons, effective March 10.



Zota Health Care: The pharmaceuticals company has acquired 1.33 lakh equity shares of its subsidiary Davaindia Health Mart via a rights issue, for Rs 55.39 crore.



KPI Green Energy: The company has appointed Surinder Kumar Negi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 12.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The private lender has received a notice from the Income Tax Department, demanding tax of Rs 58.91 crore with respect to the Assessment Year 2017-18 due to certain additions and disallowances that were made. The bank is in the process of challenging the said order in the appropriate forum.



Godrej Agrovet: The company will acquire the remaining 48.06 per cent equity stake in Creamline Dairy Products (CDPL) for Rs 930 crore, making CDPL a wholly owned subsidiary. The company already held a 51.94 per cent stake in CDP