Top stocks to watch: Tata Power, Coal India, HUL, Paytm, Vedanta, Anant Raj & Mazagon Dock

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Monday on the back of strong quarterly results by the private banking majors amid absence of any major global cues. BSE Sensex soared 855.30 points, or 1.09 per cent to end at 79,408.50, while Nifty50 gained 273.90 points, or 1.15 per cent to end at 24,125.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 22, 2025:

Q4 results today: HCL Technologies, Havells India, Waaree Energies, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank, Cyient DLM, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Choice International, Huhtamaki India and Vardhman Special Steels are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has completed the acquisition of 90.5 per cent shareholding in Uprising through a combination of primary infusion and secondary acquisition for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,706.4 crore.



Coal India: The state-run coal miner has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up a 2×800 MW coal-fired ultra supercritical power plant in Jharkhand. DVC is a power generator operating in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Vedanta: Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings has signed a Facility Agreement for $530 million with lenders. Vedanta Resources and Welter Trading are guarantors to the agreement. The Facility Agreement has been entered into for the purpose of servicing the financial indebtedness of the VRL Group, covering transaction expenses contemplated under the finance documents and for general corporate purposes of the borrower.



Tata Power Company: The Tata Group firms' renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.



One 97 Communications: The company’s subsidiary, Paytm Money, has announced new cost-effective interest rates and a revised brokerage structure for its recently launched Pay Later (MTF - Margin Trading Facility) offering. The platform aims to enhance affordability for both retail and high-value investors.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Captain (Retd) Jagmohan has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director on the Board of the company, effective April 21 until his superannuation on September 30, 2029. As a result, Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), ceased to hold the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director, effective April 21.



Tata Investment Corporation: The Tata Group firm reported a 37.6 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 37.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its revenue tanked 71.2 per cent YoY to Rs 16.4 crore for the period. The company board also announced a dividend of Rs 27 per share.



Anant Raj: The real estate firm's net profit soared 51.5 per cent YoY to Rs 118.6 crore, while its revenue increased 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 540.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its operating profit came in at Rs 142 crore with operating profit margin of 26 per cent for the quarter.



Brigade Enterprises: The realty company has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, spanning approximately 20 acres. The gross development value of the project is around Rs 175 crore, with a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

Himadri Specialty Chemicals: The chemical maker reported a 35.1 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 155.6 crore, while its revenue dropped 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,134.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board approves acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Elixir Carbo for Rs 7.5 crore in cash.



HG Infra Engineering: The civil construction player has been declared a qualified bidder by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 300 MW/600 MWh (out of the total project capacity of 500 MW/1000 MWh) for the setting up of standalone battery energy storage systems in Gujarat.



Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The commodity chemical company has dispatched its first consignment of Benzyl Chloride from its new plant at Dahej. The company has established a 30,000 TPA Chlorotoluene plant at Dahej with an estimated project cost of Rs 350 crore.



Alok Industries: The textile products player's net loss narrowed to Rs 74.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue declined 35.1 per cent YoY to Rs 953 crore. Anil Kumar Mungad resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective April 29.



Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): The lubricant company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to participate at Vadhvan Port for the development of a terminal for handling containers, bulk, and liquid cargo and to create supporting infrastructure. The estimated investment for the project is around Rs 1,000 crore.

Nureca: The medical equipment company has received formal approval from the Government of Punjab, Department of Industries & Commerce (Invest Punjab), for the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Sundra, SAS Nagar, Punjab. The unit will focus on the manufacturing of health and wellness equipment.