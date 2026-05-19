The West Asia conflict is no longer just a geopolitical headline; it is showing up on grocery bills, electricity invoices and fuel receipts across India. From milk and bread to air-conditioners and jewellery, rising energy and commodity costs are filtering through supply chains and landing, with increasing regularity, on the shoulders of Indian consumers.

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Companies across sectors have already implemented at least one round of price hikes and are preparing for more as energy supply disruptions continue to push up input costs.

With crude oil trading above USD 111 a barrel and retail fuel revised upward twice within a single week, there is little to suggest the pressure is easing.

Fuel: Two hikes in one week

Indian consumers have absorbed two fuel price increases within days of each other. A nationwide Rs 3-per-litre hike last Friday was followed by a second revision on Monday, petrol in New Delhi climbing by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre and diesel rising by 91 paise to Rs 91.58. Analysts expect retail fuel price hikes to push headline inflation up by around 10 to 25 basis points in the coming months.

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DON'T MISS: Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 19: Fuel prices up again! Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Milk and bread: Daily staples feel the pinch

Dairy giant Amul, which recently raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, attributed the move to a significant rise in cattle feed, packaging material and fuel costs over the past year. Mother Dairy followed suit with a similar increase.

Bread prices are now catching up. Modern Bread raised prices on its basic variants on May 16, taking some products to a record high. Britannia and Wibs are expected to follow.

The increases break down as follows:

400 gm sandwich loaf: Rs 40 to Rs 45

whole wheat bread: Rs 55 to Rs 60

multigrain bread: Rs 60 to Rs 65

small brown loaf: Rs 28 to Rs 30

white loaf: Rs 20 to Rs 22

brown bread: Rs 45 to Rs 50

Bakery owners have attributed the rising costs to higher transportation expenses, increased costs of preservatives, salt, plastic powder used in packaging, gas and fuel.

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Wheat flour, cereals and edible oils are also experiencing sustained price pressure, with no near-term relief in sight.

DO CHECKOUT: Bread prices go up by Rs 5 a loaf in Mumbai after milk rate hike; check prices here

FMCG: Soaps, detergents and household goods

Fast-moving consumer goods companies have moved swiftly to pass on costs. Godrej Consumer Products has increased prices by 4 to 7% across soaps, detergents and household insecticides. Marico has raised prices by around 6 to 7%. Hindustan Unilever has implemented hikes of 2 to 5%, with further increases likely, according to a report by Times of India.

Personal care and miscellaneous household goods have seen the sharpest annual inflation spike, around 17%.

Air-conditioners and appliances: Copper costs bite

AC makers were already dealing with elevated commodity prices, especially copper, before the conflict intensified inflationary pressures. Tata Group-owned Voltas confirmed during a recent earnings call that it had already increased prices and remains open to further hikes if needed.

Blue Star has raised AC prices by around 5% due to energy-efficiency norms and a further 8% to offset higher raw material and exchange rate costs, according to TOI. Televisions and refrigerators have also seen multiple rounds of hikes in the range of 5 to 7%.

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Smartphones have risen by 10 to 15% and laptops by 8 to 10%, driven by ongoing cost pressures for memory chips and crude-linked plastics.

Paints and jewellery: Discretionary spending under threat

Asian Paints has reportedly taken two rounds of price hikes amounting to 9 to 14% overall. In the jewellery segment, higher gold import duty, introduced to curb foreign exchange outflows, is expected to make gold, silver and fine jewellery more expensive and may dampen near-term demand.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver rates today, May 19: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The bigger picture

High LPG prices are also hitting eateries and food businesses, feeding into restaurant meal costs. The cumulative effect of fuel hikes, commodity inflation and a weakening rupee is falling hardest on low and middle-income households, those with the least buffer to absorb successive rounds of price increases across essential and non-essential categories alike.