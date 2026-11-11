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Nvidia's one-man problem: Jensen Huang, 60 direct reports and no No. 2

Nvidia's one-man problem: Jensen Huang, 60 direct reports and no No. 2

No COO, no named successor and a boss who says he doesn't believe in succession plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Nvidia's one-man problem: Jensen Huang, 60 direct reports and no No. 2NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has a unusual management style, which makes him a him a hands-on leader who maintains direct oversight of key business decisions.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang has built a multibillion-dollar company that has gained immense popularity for its AI chips. However, the company has not named a second-in-command, highlighting its heavy dependence on Huang. However, this week, that choice is being tested.

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation after Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive reportedly suspected of spying on him for Beijing. President Donald Trump also revealed that the FBI is looking into the matter. The question some industry observers are seriously asking is: if Huang had to go, who would run Nvidia?

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Must read: Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia office after affair admission: What happened when he faced employees

A CEO with 60 direct reports

Nvidia has an unusual management style for a company of Nvidia's size. Reportedly, Huang has about 60 executives across engineering roles spanning GPUs, CPUs, networking and memory who report directly to him. He revealed that he does not conduct one-on-one meetings. This highlights that issues go to the entire leadership group.

Huang has described these reports as people who “could be world-class CEOs for many other companies,” and says he makes every decision in front of them. Therefore, since there is no obvious No. 2, there’s little room for mentoring a designated successor.

Must read: Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: Report

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Nvidia’s family factor

Jensen Huang owns about 3.6% of Nvidia, which is roughly 870 million shares. This includes family trusts and shares held by the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, of which his wife Lori is president.

Estimates of the foundation's holding run from about 59 million to 69 million shares.
Huang’s children work at Nvidia as well; Madison Huang joined in 2020 and is senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms. Spencer Huang works on robotics product management.

Huang’s son-in-law, Nico Caprez, is also a vice president at the company, overseeing ties with neoclouds and data-centre operators.

Must read: Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

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Can Huang be replaced?

In terms of legality, yes. Huang can be replaced if the board makes the decision. Nvidia's own proxy warns that it is highly dependent on its longstanding executive team. Huang himself has said he does not believe in succession planning, arguing that reasoning in front of his team spreads knowledge. Furthermore, there is no public sign that the company board wants him gone.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 3:01 PM IST
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