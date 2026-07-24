Up 100% in six months, Apar Industries stock gets another boost on Q1 earnings 

Shares of Apar Industries rose 9% in early deals today after the electrical infrastructure, conductors and cables maker announced its Q1 earnings. Apar Industries stock gained 9.2% to Rs 14,642 today against the previous close of Rs 13,408. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,414 crore.

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Revenue in Q1 rose 29% to Rs 6591 crore against Rs 5104 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA zoomed 63% to Rs 814 crore in the last quarter against Rs 501 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

Net profit rose 78% to Rs 467 crore against Rs 263 in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Total income climbed 29% to Rs 6,625 crore in Q1 against Rs 5,129 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA margin stood at 12.4% in Q1 FY27 as compared to 9.8% in Q1FY26 and 8.8% in Q4FY26.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 17,148 on June 24, 2026 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 6800 on January 21, 2026.

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The stock has a RSI of 40.4, indicating it is neither overbought nor oversold on charts. A stock with RSI above 70 is overbought on charts.

Apar Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day moving averages.

Apar Industries stock has doubled in six months with returns of nearly 100%.



Apar Industries Ltd. is a diversified manufacturing entity with a significant global presence, operating across more than 140 countries. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has established itself as a key player in the global energy sector.