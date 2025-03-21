Up to 230% dividend! These 4 stocks to trade ex-date today; check details & targets

Top dividend yielding stocks: Select stocks including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), CG Power and Industrial Solutions, NMDC and Acceleratebs India shall trade ex-dividend today. The director boards of these companies had announced dividends for their eligible shareholders. These companies have announced dividends up to 230 per cent.

Among the biggest dividends, state run metal and mining player NMDC Ltd has announced a dividend of 230 per cent, or Rs 2.3 per share. Similarly, another state-run multibagger railways player Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd had announced a dividend of merely 8 per cent, or Rs 0.8 per share.



IRFC's net profit rose nearly 2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,630.66 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The railways firm's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,763.43 crore, up 0.4 per cent YoY. The government continues to remain a majority shareholder in IRFC, holding an 86.36 per cent stake.



IRFC has made dividend payments on two occasions in each year since listing in 2021. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Investec has a 'sell' rating on IRFC with a price target of Rs 50, which means that the analyst expects the stock to fall another 50 per cent from current levels.



NMDC's net profit surged by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 1,896.7 crore. Its revenue for the third quarter increased 21.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,568 crore. Its ebitda increased 18.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,372 crore, while margin contracted to 36 per cent during the quarter under review.



Being the largest iron ore producer in India and 6th largest globally, NMDC is on track to increase its production capacity to 67 mtpa by FY26E and 100 mtpa by FY30E; Management has guided production volume of 48 MT/53-54 MT for FY25/26E, said Dolat Capital in its IC report on the stock.



"We believe NMDC is well-positioned for growth as the increase in EC (environmental clearance) capacity combined with commissioning of capex projects supporting higher dispatch will support top-line growth, while greater external sales of pellets will enhance margins," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 90.



While weaker iron ore prices may pressure margin in the near term, strong demand should support volume growth. Also, a healthy balance sheet augurs well to navigate short-term challenges, said Elara Capital, reiterating its 'accumulate' tag with a target price of Rs 73. "We retain our Ebitda estimates for FY25-27 but considering near-term uncertainty due to the Karnataka bill."



Multibagger motor and generator manufacturing company CG Power and Industrial Solutions had announced the interim dividend of 65 per cent, or Rs 1.3 per share. The microcap IT solutions provider Acceleratebs India, which has a marketcap of Rs only Rs 45 crore, shall be giving a dividend of 8 per cent, or Rs 0.8 per share to the investors.



CG Power reported a 68 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 237.85 crore in December 2024 quarter on account of adjusted earnings from discontinued operations. Total income rose to 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,549.28 crore in the quarter.



CG Power's Q3FY25 results highlights a growth trajectory with a 27.1 per cent YoY sales increase and a strong order intake. This is a sign of a robust business pipeline. The company stands to gain from an expanding power transformer market, supported by increase in solar capacity and strong domestic demand for electricity, said Geojit Financial Services.



The distribution transformer segment remains stable due to the company’s earlier capacity. CG Power aims to enhance export capabilities, particularly in power systems, to increase the share of international revenue. Continuous improvement in market strategies, especially for the motors segment, are expected to drive up market share and revenue, it added while upgrading the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 696.



Acquisition of the EHV power transformer plant assets of Baoding in Baroda immediately increases CG Power’s transformer capacity by a third in FY26, at a much lower cost vs a greenfield outfit, said IIFL Securities.



"If the deal closes, as targeted, by 1QFY26, we see CG picking up share in the domestic market and expanding its footprint in target price exports in FY26 itself, thus providing upsides to our forecast We reiterate BUY on CGPOWER, a preferred pick in our capital goods coverage," it added with a target price of Rs 747.



IRFC shall be dispatching the dividend within 30 days from the date of announcing the dividend, with Monday, March 17, 2025 being the date of announcement. Similarly, CG Power said that the interim dividend will be paid on or after April 15, 2025, but within 30 days from the declaration.