Up to 768% return in a year: Are these 10 stocks the biggest multibaggers in LIC's portfolio?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is one of the biggest investors in the Indian equity markets. Data from ACE Equity showed that LIC has over 250 listed stocks in its portfolio, with investment value standing nearly at 13 lakh crore as of April 29, 2024. In the recent quarter Q4FY24, LIC had a significant stake in some of the most valuable Indian companies, such as Reliance Industries (6.29% shareholding), ITC (15.20%), State Bank of India (8.93%), Infosys (10.41%), and HDFC Bank (5.26%).

However, apart from these well-known blue chips, LIC has also invested in some lesser-known stocks that have yielded handsome returns. Select 10 stocks in LIC's portfolio have given multibagger returns in the last 12 months.

Gokak Textiles: This stock has surged 768% in a year to Rs. 238.45 on April 29, 2024, from Rs. 27.48 a year ago. Gokak Textiles has a latest market capitalization of Rs. 155 crore. At the end of the March quarter, LIC had a 4.54% shareholding in this Shapoorji Pallonji group company.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has surged 366% in a 12-month period to Rs. 228.65 on April 29, 2024, from Rs. 49. Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a latest market capitalization of Rs. 45,773 crore. LIC has an 8.9% stake in this Housing Finance PSU company.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation: Its share price increased 310% in a year to Rs. 26.17 from Rs. 6.39. The latest market cap stands at Rs. 233 crore. LIC has a 0.11% ownership stake in this Finance sector PSU.

IFCI: In this another Finance sector PSU, LIC has a 1.95% stake in Q4 FY24. Its share price increased 305% in a year to Rs. 45.92 from Rs. 11.34, and it has a latest market cap of Rs. 12,002 crore.

SJVN is a Power Generation and Distribution PSU company. LIC has a 1.73% stake in SJVN. Its share price increased 286% in the past 12 months to Rs. 137 from Rs. 35.5, and it has a latest market cap of Rs. 53,858 crore.

Hindustan Copper: This stock has surged 283% in a year to Rs. 388.7 on April 29, 2024, from Rs. 101.4 a year ago. Hindustan Copper has a latest market capitalization of Rs. 37,593 crore. At the end of the March quarter, LIC had a 6.88% shareholding in this Metal sector PSU.

Standard Batteries: Its share price increased 273% in a year to Rs. 117.9 from Rs. 31.6. The latest market cap stands at Rs. 61 crore. LIC has a 19.01% ownership stake in Standard Batteries.

NBCC (India) surged (262%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (253%), and GMR Power and Urban Infra up (251%) are other major gainers in the LIC portfolio."