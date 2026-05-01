Up to 80% rally! Listed firms in Bengal: 3.75% of India's m-cap; ITC, Britannia among top stocks

As West Bengal awaits the outcome of Assembly Elections 2026, its contribution in the Indian economy and market capitalization of the Indian stock market remains interesting. West Bengal is India's six largest state economies, hosting nearly 300 listed companies, according to data from Ace Equity.



Despite the sizable number of listed companies, West Bengal contributes Rs 17.45 lakh crore out of Rs 463.3 lakh crore in India Inc's mcap, or contributing little more than 3.75 per cent to the total BSE market capitalisation, highlighting a relatively modest but well-diversified presence in India’s equity markets.



Heavyweights like ITC Ltd dominate with a total marketcap of Rs 3.96 lakh crore as of April 29, 2026. It was followed by names like Coal India Ltd (mcap of Rs 2.95 lakh crore), Britannia Industries Ltd (mcap of Rs 1.37 lakh crore) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (mcap of Rs 1.15 lakh crore).



Other top names like Linde India (Rs 62,341 crore), Berger Paints India (Rs 53,893 crore) and Hindustan Copper Ltd (Rs 53,709 crore) also command a valuation of more than 50,000 crore. Names like GRSE, UCO Bank, ITC Hotels, Bandhan Bank, CESC, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Exide Industries, Shyam Metalics, EIH and Emami are also valued between Rs 20,000-35,000 crore.



Other names like Century Plyboards (India), Graphite India, Usha Martin, JSW Dulux, Tega Industries, PCBL Chemical, Ramkrishna Forgings, Vedant Fashions, Titagarh Rail Systems, Vesuvius India and Balrampur Chini Mills also have a market capitalization above Rs 10,000 crore.



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Most Valued West Bengal listed companies in India



Other renowned names like Bata India, Vikram Solar, Jai Balaji Industries, Birla Corporation, Saregama India, Skipper, Senco Gold, Websol Energy System, IFB Industries, Lux Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, WPIL, AGI Greenpac, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Crizac, Greenply Industries, MSTC and Baazar Style Retail are also headquartered in West Bengal, with some names making debuts recently.



West Bengal-based lesser known companies like Modern Malleables and Essex Marine turned Multibagger in April 2026 as these stocks zoomed 152 per cent and 126 per cent respectively. Goel Food Products, Mcleod Russel India and RS Software (India) also jumped 85-95 per cent in the last month.



Among the top names, Lux Industries soared 80 per cent, while Websol Energy gained 79 per cent. GRSE registered a 56 per cent upside. Jai Balaji Industries (up 50 per cent), Bandhan Bank (up 40 per cent), Titagarh Rail (up 37 per cent), Himadri Speciality Chemical (up 36 per cent) were also among other top gainers, rising more than 30 per cent in April.



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Assembly Elections in West Bengal were carried out in two phases- April 23 and April 29, with results to be declared on Monday, May 04, 2026. Voter turnout in West Bengal exceeded 90 per cent, competing welfare versus governance narratives dominated the election.



Exit polls suggest the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win West Bengal and outseat ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 155-160 seats in the 294-member assembly. Incumbent TMC is projected to win 125-130 seats, while up to five seats may go to others as per the prima-facie polls. A BJP win shall end 15 years of TMC rule and signalling a major political shift in a state.