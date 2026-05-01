Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Federal Bank Ltd shares have been on an uptrend over the past few months, rewarding investors with over 45% market returns. The private sector lender recently announced its fourth-quarter financial results, with improved asset quality and a steady bottom line.

Federal Bank shares have surged nearly 49% in the last seven months, from Rs 192-193 in late September 2025. The counter closed 0.81% higher at Rs 287 per share on the BSE in the last trading session on Thursday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Federal Bank Q4 performance

According to the company's exchange filings, Federal Bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,259.10 crore in Q4FY26, a jump compared to the Rs 1,030.23 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. The net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio for the March quarter came in at an impressive 0.20% from 0.42% in Q3FY26.

The bank's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in exchange filing on Wednesday.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala stake in Federal Bank

As per the March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern on the BSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 59,030,060 shares, or a 2.42% stake in the company.

Advertisement

Federal Bank share price targets post Q4 results

Nirmal Bang: Buy | Target Price: Rs 357

Nirmal Bang maintained a positive stance on the lender, setting the target price at Rs 357. The brokerage noted that the Q4 performance "beats our expectations at the NII/PPOP/PAT level".

Axis Direct: Buy | Target Price: Rs 340

Axis Direct retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 340. “NIM performance continues to be supported by a combination of multiple factors, including (1) Improved CASA mix, particularly CA deposits, (2) Calibrated deposit repricing, (3) Conscious shift away from high-cost wholesale deposits, and (4) Gradual optimization of asset mix towards medium-yielding segments, and these factors will continue to aid margin performance going ahead,” the brokerage said.

Advertisement

HDFC Institutional Equities: Add | Target Price: Rs 305

HDFC Institutional Equities maintained an 'Add' call, revised its target price to Rs 305 from Rs 300. The brokerage said that the bank "marginally missed estimates (excluding one-off tax benefit) with relatively softer NII growth, offset by continued traction in other income, in-line asset quality and gradual uptick in business momentum.”

PL Capital: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 300

PL Capital shifted its rating to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 300. The brokerage highlighted a core PPoP beat of 9.5% due to better fees & TWO recovery during the quarter.

