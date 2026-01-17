Upcoming dividends: ICICI Pru AMC, Angel One, NLC India, Havells to turn ex-date next week

A slew of leading companies are set to trade ex-dividend, while others undergo significant corporate actions, such as stock splits and bonus issues. Between January 20 and January 23, 2026, names, including Bank of Maharashtra, NLC India, Angel One, and Havells India would turn ex-date for their respective interim dividends.

The week kicks off with state-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra, which would turn ex-date on Tuesday, January 20, for an interim dividend of Re 1 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY 26. The bank fixed Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of members entitled to receive the payout.

Similarly, NLC India Ltd would also turn ex-date on the same day, on Tuesday. The Navratna company had to modify its original record date due to a trading holiday. The company informed the exchanges that due to declaration of a trading holiday by the stock exchanges on January 15, 2026, the company has modified the record date to January 20. Eligible shareholders are set to receive an interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per share (Rs 10 face value).

Mid-week action will see Angel One Ltd trading ex-dividend on Wednesday. The fintech major has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, having a face value of Rs 10, the company said in its filing. The record date for this payout is January 21, 2026, and the dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before February 13, 2026.

Also, turning ex-date on Wednesday is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. The fund house approved an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The board fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date.

Additionally, Cian Healthcare Ltd will see corporate action regarding its resolution plan - suspension on this date.

On Thursday, D. B. Corp Ltd is slated to turn ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, having a face value of Rs 10.

United Van Der Horst Ltd would undergo a stock split. The company's shares will be subdivided from a face value of Rs 5 to Rs 1, effective from the ex-date of January 22, 2026.

Central Bank of India would turn ex-date for its third interim dividend on Friday. The bank's Board approved a dividend of Rs. 0.20 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each. The record date for determining entitlement is Friday, January 23, 2026.

Consumer electricals major Havells India Ltd has also fixed January 23 as the record date. The company stated the date is to determine the entitlement for payment of the interim dividend, which is expected to be declared at its board meeting on January 19, 2026.

Jonjua Overseas Ltd: A bonus issue in the ratio of 5:40 on Friday.

