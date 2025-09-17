Urban Company shares rally up 74% on listing day; should you hold or book profits?

Shares of Urban Company made a strong stock market debut as the new-age internet based marketplace was listed with a premium of 57.52 per cent at Rs 162.25 on NSE and a premium 56.31 per cent at Rs 161 on BSE, against the issue price of Rs 103 apeice, delivering a stellar listing pop to the investors.

However, the stock extended its gains during the maiden trading session and posted double digit gains to hit intraday high of Rs 179 on both the exchanges, taking the overall gains to nearly 74 per cent over the issue price, delivering a profit of Rs 11,020 for retailers and Rs 1.54 lakh to HNI bidders. However, investors are wondering if they should book the profit after strong listing pop.

Analysts tracking the stock continue to remain positive on the growth prospects of Urban Company and suggest investors to hold the stock for long-term. However, some experts suggest investors to book partial profits and keep the remaining stake with a long-term view.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd sees it as a long-term investment. Urban Company is currently the only organized player in the tech-driven online home services marketplace, enjoying a leadership position across 51 cities in India, as well as in international markets like the UAE and Singapore, he said.

"We continue to recommend allotted investors who can take near term risk to 'HOLD' the stock from a long-term investment perspective, keeping in mind the inherent market risks. For non-allotted investors, a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach is advisable to assess any post-listing dip as a potential entry point," Tapse added.

Urban Company completed its initial public offering (IPO) bidding between 10 and 12 September 2025, offering shares in the price band of Rs 98-103 with a lot size of 145 shares. The IPO raised a total of Rs 1,900 crore, including a fresh share issue of Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,428 crore.

Seconding this view, Master Capital Services said that the demand for organized services continues to rise in urban India and beyond, granting ample runway for Urban Company. "Investors who get IPO should consider holding the stock for the long term. On the other hand, those who didn’t get shares in the IPO can buy when price decline" it said.

Urban Company is a leading tech-enabled home services platform offering a wide range of services, including beauty and wellness, appliance repair, cleaning, and maintenance, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart. "For those who received allotment, consider book partial profit and 'hold' rest for long-term gains with stop loss of Rs 120.

The IPO saw overwhelming demand, being oversubscribed 103.63 times and collecting over 44.92 lakh applications. Investor bids amounted to Rs 1.14 lakh crore, underlining robust enthusiasm across segments. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 140.20 times, while non-institutional investors' allocation saw 74.04 times subscription. The retail and employee portions were subscribed 39.25 times and 36.79 times, respectively.

Founded in December 2014 and headquartered in Gurugram, Urban Company operates as a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for home and beauty services. As of 30 June 2025, the company has established its presence in 51 cities across India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, not including locations managed by its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture.

Brokerage firms displayed a generally positive outlook on Urban Company's IPO. The book running lead managers for the issue were Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, with MUFG Intime India acting as the registrar.