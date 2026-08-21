Urban Company: UBS expects 32% CAGR for NTV growth, turns bullish 

The brokerage said it sees India's online home services market entering its 'Blinkit Moment'. The brokerage further said strong product-market fit, balance sheet and execution track record support growth for the company.

The company's focus on unit economics strengthens the growth outlook, said UBS adding it expects InstaHelp to break even ahead of company's target. The brokerage believes that market is under-appreciating the growth acceleration opportunity.

The IPO of Urban Company opened on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment for Urban Company IPO was finalised on Sep 15, 2025. The stock was listed on BSE, NSE on September 17, 2025.

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Urban Company stock made a stellar Dalal Street debut listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock started trading at a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.