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Urban Company: UBS expects 32% CAGR for NTV growth, turns bullish 

Urban Company: UBS expects 32% CAGR for NTV growth, turns bullish 

Urban Company stock: The brokerage said the company is India's Largest Online Home Services Platform With 84 lakh users & 59,000 service providers.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Urban Company: UBS expects 32% CAGR for NTV growth, turns bullish Urban Company: The brokerage said it sees India's online home services market entering its 'Blinkit Moment

Shares of Urban Company are in focus today after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call. It assigned a target price of Rs 180 to the stock. On Thursday, the retail e-commerce firm's stock closed 1.26% lower at Rs 146.55. Urban Company's market cap fell to Rs 17,144 crore.

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The brokerage said the company is India's Largest Online Home Services Platform With 84 lakh users & 59,000 service providers. FY26 Net Transaction Value (NTV) came at Rs 4,300 crore. The brokerage expects 32% CAGR for NTV to grow around Rs 10,000 cr by FY29.

The brokerage said it sees India's online home services market entering its 'Blinkit Moment'. The brokerage further said strong product-market fit, balance sheet and execution track record support growth for the company.

The company's focus on unit economics strengthens the growth outlook, said UBS adding it expects InstaHelp to break even ahead of company's target. The brokerage believes that market is under-appreciating the growth acceleration opportunity.

The IPO of Urban Company opened on September 10, 2025 and closed on September  12, 2025. The allotment for Urban Company IPO was finalised on Sep 15, 2025. The stock was listed on BSE, NSE on September 17, 2025.

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Urban Company stock made a stellar Dalal Street debut listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock started trading at a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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