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UTI AMC, SAMIL, ABREL, Motherson Sumi Wiring shares set to turn ex-dividend today

UTI AMC, SAMIL, ABREL, Motherson Sumi Wiring shares set to turn ex-dividend today

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd shares will turn ex-dividend today. The asset manager had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 40 per share. Tuesday is the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 8:58 AM IST
UTI AMC, SAMIL, ABREL, Motherson Sumi Wiring shares set to turn ex-dividend todaySAMIL had announced a final dividend of Re 0.25 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual dividend payment will be made on August 29.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Tuesday, July 14. Others included Bimetal Bearings Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Pix Transmissions Ltd and Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd.

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UTI Asset Management Company Ltd shares will turn ex-dividend today. The asset manager had earlier declared a final dividend of Rs 40 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors, whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date, will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on August 20.

Shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. 

In the case of SAMIL Ltd, the company had announced a final dividend of Re 0.25 per share. The record date for the same is today. The actual payment will be made on August 29. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd had declared a final dividend of Re 0.58 per share. The actual payment will be made on August 20.

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Shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd will also turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for FY26. Today is also the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on August 1. 

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (Rs 23 per share dividend), Bimetal Bearings Ltd (Rs 13.50 per share), Hester Biosciences Ltd (Rs 11 per share), Pix Transmissions Ltd (Rs 9 per share), Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Modison Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Aeroflex Industries Ltd (Rs 0.40 per share) and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (Re 0.05 per share) are some other stocks to turn ex-date for dividends today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 8:58 AM IST
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