How heatwaves are eating into your salaries, savings and household budgets

Heatwaves are no longer just making summers uncomfortable—they are beginning to hit people's wallets too. A new report warns that rising temperatures could reduce incomes, increase household expenses and push millions of Indian workers closer to poverty.

More heat, fewer working hours

India could lose more than 19 working days per worker every year due to extreme heat by 2030, according to a report by the Atlantic Council's Climate Resilience Center. The report highlights how climate change is becoming an economic issue, affecting not only businesses but also the day-to-day finances of households.

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The biggest impact is likely to be on workers whose jobs require them to spend long hours outdoors or in hot environments. This includes construction workers, farmers, factory workers, delivery executives, transport staff and street vendors. As temperatures rise, working through the hottest parts of the day becomes unsafe, forcing many to cut back on working hours.

The report estimates that nearly 250 million workers in India could be exposed to heat stress in the coming years.

Lower earnings vs financial stress

For India's large informal workforce, fewer working hours usually mean less money. Unlike employees in the organised sector, informal workers generally do not receive paid leave, health insurance or social security benefits. If they don't work, they don't get paid.

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This means every heatwave can have a direct impact on household income. Missing even a few days of work each month can make it difficult for families to pay rent, buy groceries, cover school fees or meet healthcare expenses.

The report says repeated income losses could force many households to dip into their savings or take loans just to manage day-to-day expenses. Families that already live on tight budgets are likely to be the most vulnerable.

Household bills

Heatwaves don't just reduce incomes—they also increase spending.

Electricity bills often rise sharply during prolonged periods of extreme heat as households rely more on fans, coolers and air conditioners. Water consumption also increases, adding to monthly utility costs.

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Medical expenses can climb as well. Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke often require treatment, particularly for children, elderly family members and outdoor workers.

The combination of lower earnings and higher expenses can quickly strain household finances, leaving families with little room to save or prepare for emergencies.

How heatwaves affect your monthly budget

Expense Head Impact During Heatwaves Electricity bill Increases due to greater use of ACs, coolers and fans Water bill Higher consumption for drinking and cooling Healthcare More spending on heat-related illnesses Income Falls if working hours are reduced Savings Decline as families dip into emergency funds Borrowings May increase to meet daily expenses

Who pays the price

The impact goes beyond individual households. Lower labour productivity can slow construction projects, reduce agricultural output and disrupt manufacturing and logistics operations.

Businesses may also face higher operating costs as they invest in cooling systems, adjust work schedules and deal with productivity losses during peak summer months.

Who faces the biggest financial hit from heatwaves?

Category How Heatwaves Affect Them Construction workers Fewer working hours, lower daily wages, higher dehydration risk Farmers Reduced outdoor working time, lower productivity, income losses Factory workers Heat stress lowers productivity and raises health risks Delivery executives Longer breaks, reduced deliveries, lower earnings Street vendors Fewer customers during extreme heat and reduced working hours Transport workers Higher health risks and productivity losses

Experts say India's cities could face an even bigger challenge because of the urban heat island effect, where concrete buildings and roads trap heat, making urban areas significantly hotter than surrounding regions.

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Better protection

The report says adapting to rising temperatures will require investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and stronger worker protection measures. These include better access to cooling facilities, flexible working hours, heat action plans and improved occupational safety standards.

It also calls for stronger social security for informal workers, who are most exposed to climate-related income shocks.

With heatwaves becoming more frequent and intense, the report warns that protecting workers is no longer only a public health issue. It is also essential for safeguarding incomes, preserving household savings and ensuring that rising temperatures do not push millions more Indian families into poverty.