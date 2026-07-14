Top stocks in news: HCL Tech, Biocon, SBI, Grasim, BEL, ICICI Pru AMC, Timken, Poonawalla

Indian equity benchmark indices settled on a positive note on Monday, after staging a smart recovery, thanks to buying in the IT counters and supportive cues from the overseas investors. The BSE Sensex rose 47.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 77,616.40, while NSE's Nifty50 gained just 4.10 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,211. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 14, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Dhampur Bio Organics, A2Z Infra Engineering, Den Networks, Jindal Saw and SG Finserve will release their results for the quarter ended on June 2026 today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Birla Real Estate, Aeroflex Industries, Bimetal Bearings, Hester Biosciences, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Modison, Samvardhana Motherson International, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Pix Transmissions, Supreme Petrochem, Ultramarine & Pigments, UTI Asset Management Company shall trade ex-dividend today.

Biocon: US healthcare major Viatris owned-Mylan likely to completely exit Biocon and is set to launched a block deal worth around Rs 3,481 crore ($365 million) to sell its minority stake of 5.64 per cent in the drugmaker, suggest multiple industry sources and media reports.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major's net profit rose 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,624 crore, while revenue increased 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 34,579 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBIT grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 5,831 crore, with EBIT margin expanded 58 bps to 16.86 per cent. Dollar revenue rose 2.96 per cent YoY to $3.65 billion. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 apiece for FY27.

State Bank of India: The leading PSU lender's subsidiary SBI Funds Management has opened its 9,813-crore initial share sale for public subscription today, with price band at Rs 545-574 per share. SBI FM already raised Rs 2,663 crore by issuing 4.63 crore shares to 129 anchor investors, a day before the IPO opening.

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Grasim Industries: The company board of Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReN), a subsidiary of the company, approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 per cent stake in Solenergi Power (SPPL), from Shell Overseas Investment BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell PLC, for Rs 17,200 crore.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna defence public sector undertaking on said it has received additional orders worth Rs 572 crore since its previous disclosure on June 22, 2026. The triggers of steady order inflow and an upcoming earnings report on July 27 place the defense PSU in a critical watch zone for institutional and retail investors alike.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player posted a healthy June quarter performance, with net profit increasing 23.1 per cent YoY to Rs 964.6 crore, while revenue rose 17.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,564.2 crore, supported by steady growth in AUM and resilient operating performance. Its operating profit rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 1,100 crore for the quarter.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued a warning letter to the Clinical Investigator associated with a bioequivalence study conducted at the company's bioequivalence facility. The inspection was conducted by the USFDA during the period from March 3-7, 2025. The warning letter pertains to observation regarding ICF in relation to a bioequivalence study.

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Timken India: The engineering and bearings player has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licenses for two product categories across two manufacturing facilities.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The leading NBFC player said its finance committee has approved the issuance of secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore through private placement. The NCDs, with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, will be issued in dematerialised form.

Welspun Enterprises: The engineering EPC's subsidiary Welspun Pune Shirur Projects (WPSPL) has signed sub-concession agreement with Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), and Government of Maharashtra for Pune to Shirur highway project worth Rs 7,300 crore.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The cement player reported a 20 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue grew 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,128.7 crore, reflecting improved sales and a healthy operational performance during the quarter.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The pahrma company has executed share transfer agreements with all the individual shareholders of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for acquisition of remaining 6,63,865 equity shares, representing 12.05 percent of the total paid up capital, for Rs 231.87 crore. After the acquisition, Gennova would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

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EMS: The water treatment company has emerged as the lowest bidder for sewerage work project worth Rs 105.81 crore from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi.

PDS: The global fashion supply chain solutions company, has entered a sourcing as a service (SaaS) contract with the global sourcing arm of a leading French-headquartered Global Supermarket to manage and operate the retailer's textile sourcing operations across Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

TBO Tek: Augusta TBO (Singapore) Pte sold 2.04 per cent stake in TBO Tek via open market transactions on July 13, reducing shareholding to 3.5 per cent from 5.54 per cent earlier.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The kitchenware player has been granted patent for an invention titled 'Improved safety knob for gas cooktops' for 20 years effective December 29, 2021.