Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 180 pts; key levels to watch

Indian equity benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East continued to unnerve sentiments, lifting crude oil prices to a one-month ​high and raising inflation worries. Higher crude oil prices can lead to a rise in India's import bill, fiscal deficit, inflation and hit corporate margins, as India imports the majority ​of its energy requirements.

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Indian markets remained resilient despite challenging global cues, reflecting continued support from domestic fundamentals. Volatility is likely to remain elevated amid evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia. Investor sentiment will remain sensitive to developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 181.30 points, or 0.75 per cent, down at 24,061.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Stocks ​swung between gains and losses in early Asian trading after the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf. KOSPI was down 2 per cent, while Hang Seng and Nikkei shed half a per cent each.

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Tech shares pulled US stocks lower on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that he ​would reinstate a blockade on Iranian ports in the latest escalation of US-Iran hostilities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 per cent to 52,498.70, the S&P 500 lost 0.79 per cent to 7,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.55 per cent to 25,873.18.



Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Brent crude futures climbed 2.6 per cent to $85.50 a barrel, their ⁠highest since mid-June, as trading resumed in Asia. The US dollar index held at 101.29, trading around its highest levels of the month. Gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,997.27. In ​cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.3 per cent at $62,318.43.

Investor sentiment remained cautious amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which pushed Brent crude prices higher and weighed on global risk appetite, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "We continue to advocate a 'buy-on-dips' strategy, focusing on relatively stronger stocks across sectors while maintaining disciplined risk and position management."

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FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,062.27 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 2,171.70 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50, Sensex & India VIX outlook

The 20-day SMA or 24,000/77,000 would act as a key support zone for short-term traders. As long as the market trades above this level, the uptrend wave is likely to continue. On the higher side, 24,275/77,800 would act as an immediate resistance for day traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

"If the market successfully breaks that level, the rally could continue till 24,350-24,500/78,000-78,500. On the flip side, below 24,000/77,000, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," it added.

Sensex continues to hold above the crucial 50-Day EMA, a level that has repeatedly acted as a reliable support zone in recent sessions, reinforcing the short-term positive structure, said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. "Going ahead, 76,000–76,200 is expected to act as an immediate support zone, while 77,000–77,300 remains the key resistance range."

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A decisive move above 24,200 could trigger fresh short-term momentum, potentially propelling the index towards 24,500 and higher. On the downside, a decisive breach below 24,000 could weaken the bullish sentiment and shift the near-term bias in favour of the bears, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The India VIX surged 8 per cent to close above 13; however, it remains well within a comfortable range for the bulls and does not pose any immediate concern to the prevailing uptrend, said Nilesh Jain, VP & Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank formed a bullish candle pattern, indicating buying interest at lower levels on the daily charts. It continues to trade comfortably above its key short-term and long-term moving averages, with these averages maintaining an upward trajectory. This reflects the prevailing strength in the trend, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going ahead, the 58,600–58,700 zone is expected to act as a significant resistance area, as several previous swing highs are clustered around this region. A decisive breakout above 58,700 could trigger fresh momentum buying, leading the index towards 59,400, followed by the psychologically important 60,000 mark in the short term," it added.

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Nifty Bank formed a third consecutive bullish candlestick pattern. It has been consolidating within the 56,500–58,500 range over the last four weeks, indicating a healthy pause after the previous up move. On the upside, 58,700 remains the immediate hurdle, said Bajaj Broking Research.

"Failure to move above 58,700 will signal extension of last 4 weeks consolidation. On the downside, 57,400-57,500 is expected to act as the immediate support, coinciding with Thursday's gap-up zone and Monday’s low. The major support is placed at 56,500, where the 20-week and 50-week EMAs converge along with the previous week's low, making it a strong demand zone," it adds.