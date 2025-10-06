Utkarsh SFB shares in focus as Q2 deposits up 10%, JLG loan portfolio down 28.4%

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd (Utkarsh SFB) are in focus on Monday after the SFB reported a gross loan portfolio (GLP) of Rs 18,655 crore as of September 30, 2025, down 2.3 per cent from Rs 19,101 crore a year earlier. The gross loan portfolio fell 3 per cent sequentially over June quarter's Rs 19,224 crore, the SFB said.

The joint liability group (JLG) loan portfolio stood at Rs 7,613 crore, a sharp decline of 28.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 11.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). On the other hand, the non-JLG loan portfolio rose 30.3 per cent YoY to Rs 11,042 crore and increased 3.7 per cent QoQ compared with the preceding quarter.

Total deposits came in at Rs 21,447 crore at the end of September 2025, reflecting a 10 per cent growth over Rs 19,496 crore a year ago, while remaining broadly flat sequentially (down 0.2 per cent from Rs 21,489 crore). Within this, CASA deposits rose 17.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,478 crore and were up 5.9 per cent over the June quarter. Retail term deposits grew strongly, rising 28.8 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent sequentially to Rs 12,257 crore. Bulk term deposits, however, fell 23.5 per cent year-on-year and 15.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,712 crore.

The CASA ratio improved to 20.9 per cent as of September 2025, compared with 19.6 per cent a year earlier and 19.7 per cent in the June quarter. The CASA plus retail term deposits ratio strengthened to 78 per cent, up from 68.4 per cent a year earlier and 74 per cent in the previous quarter.

Collection efficiency (X bucket, excluding pre-payments) for the bank’s micro banking loan portfolio was 98.6 per cent in Q2 FY26. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at a comfortable 219 per cent as of September 30, 2025.

The bank noted that Q2 FY26 numbers are provisional and subject to review by joint statutory auditors and approval by the audit committee and board of directors.