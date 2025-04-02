V-Mart Retail shares zoom 13% as revenue grows by 17% YoY

V-Mart Retail Ltd shares saw a sharp uptick in Wednesday's afternoon deals, surging 12.96 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,333.30. The stock was last seen trading 12.34 per cent higher at Rs 3,315. At this price, it has corrected 14.48 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Along with the price action, the scrip witnessed heavy trading as well.

Around 5,149 shares were last seen changing hands on BSE, higher than the two-week average volume of 1,200 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.63 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,553.65 crore. There were 3,637 buy orders against sell orders of 760 shares.

In terms of operations, the company informed bourses that its revenue increased 17 per cent to Rs 780 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), as against Rs 669 in the corresponding period last fiscal. V-Mart said it has opened 13 new stores and closed four stores during the quarter under review.

YTD, the company mentioned that it has opened 62 stores and closed nine stores while adding that the total number of stores now stands at 497.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.10. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 561.97 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.26. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)5.89 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)1.65. According to Trendlyne data, V-Mart has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 44.29 per cent stake in the company.