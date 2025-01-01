VA Tech Wabag, NCC stocks in focus on order wins; KEC shares cables biz update

Shares of a couple of companies including VA Tech Wabag Ltd, NCC Ltd, KEC International Ltd and Pennar Industries Ltd are in focus after stock exchange filings on January 1.



In the case of NCC, the company has received an order valuing at Rs 349.70 crore (excluding GST) in the month of December. The order is related to building division and is received from private company and does not include any internal order.

VA Tech Wabag, on the other hand, said it has secured order worth Rs 145 crore from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited towards design, engineering, supply, fabrication, installation and commissioning of Desalination Water pipelines between CPCL Manali Refinery & CPCL Desalination plant at Kattupalli.

"The project is to be completed over a span of 12 months. WABAG’s technically superior & competitive bid ensured this order win, reinforcing Wabag’s leadership in the Industrial water segment," it said.

Pennar Industries said it has executed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Private Limited and others on December 31, 2024 for incorporation of a JV company, to carry on the business of manufacturing and sale of solar modules, including the development and operation of the manufacturing unit.

In the JV, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses would hold 50.1 per cent stake, while Pennar Industries would own 45 per cent stake. The rest 4.9 per cent will be owned by other shareholders.

KEC International shared update on the Business Transfer Agreement entered into between the company and KEC Asian Cables Limited. Consequent to satisfaction of conditions precedent agreed under the said BTA, the cables business of the company has been transferred to KACL, on a going concern basis, via slump sale, with effect from January 01, 2025, KEC informed stock exchanges.