Stocks in news today: ITC, Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, SJVN, Utkarsh SFB & LT Foods

Indian benchmark indices ended 2024 on a muted note and settled lower on Tuesday after staging a smart recovery from the day's low. BSE Sensex dropped 109.12 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 78,139.01. However, NSE's Nifty50 shed merely 0.10 points to settle at 23,644.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 1, 2025:

Related Articles



ITC: Following the demerger of the company’s hotels business into ITC Hotels, effective January 1, 2025, the entire shares held by ITC in eight companies—Fortune Park Hotels, Bay Islands Hotels, Landbase India, WelcomHotels (Lanka), Srinivasa Resorts, International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, and Maharaja Heritage Resorts—will be transferred to ITCHL, effective January 1.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major has entered into an agreement with Zaza Industrial Holdings KK, Japan, to sell 100 per cent of its shares in Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations, a step-down subsidiary for Japanese yen one only. Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.



Piramal Enterprises: The shadow lender has invested Rs 1,000 crore in its subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, through a rights issue subscription. Piramal Capital will utilize the amount for business and general corporate purposes. There is no change in the company’s shareholding percentage in Piramal Capital following this investment.



Kalpataru Projects International: The EPC company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,011 crore, including from the transmission & distribution and railway businesses in India. With this order, the year-to-date (YTD) order inflows now exceed Rs 17,300 crore.



SJVN: The PSU player has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government for the development of the 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project and other PSPs.



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender has sold its portfolio of unsecured stressed microfinance institution (MFI) loans (non-performing assets and written-off accounts), with an outstanding of Rs 354.54 crore, to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for Rs 52 crore.



Kirloskar Industries: The Sebi has advised Kirloskar Industries to disclose the Deed of Family Settlement (DFS) dated September 11, 2009, entered into among Kirloskar family members in their personal capacity, under SEBI regulations. The question of whether the DFS is binding on Kirloskar companies is pending before the Civil Court since 2018.



LT Foods: The company has completed the acquisition of a 17.5 per cent stake in Nature Bio-Foods, its organic arm, from India Agri Business Fund II Limited, for Rs 110 crore. Post-acquisition, Nature Bio-Foods has become a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Surya Roshni: Shares of the metal and home appliances company will trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today.



TVS Holdings: The holdings company has sold its entire shareholding of 25.54 crore equity shares, representing a 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary TVS Emerald, to VEE ESS Trading (a promoter group company) for Rs 485.85 crore.



Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The civil construction company has received a contract worth Rs 7.3 crore from Hissar Builders for fabricating FOB steel girders at Gamharia, SINI, and Rajkharswan (RKSN) stations in the Chakradharpur division.



Newgen Software Technologies: The IT solutions player has accepted an award letter for a project worth $1.64 million for providing credit automation services and a purchase order worth Rs 20.9 crore for the Newgen Remittance system license cost. Its subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies Pte in Singapore, has received a project worth SGD 1.74 million.



IndoStar Capital Finance: The NBFC has approved the sale of a portion of its commercial vehicle loan book to Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise. The sale includes accounts tagged in Stage 3, with dues outstanding aggregating Rs 174 crore.



Captain Pipes: The plastic pipes company has approved fund-raising of Rs 20.6 crore and the issue of 1.25 crore shares on a preferential basis to investors at a price of Rs 16.5 per share.