Varun Beverages shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Varun Beverages, a key player in the beverage sector, are in focus today after FMCG firm announced it has incorporated a joint venture company in India, named White Peak Refrigeration Private Limited, to manufacture visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.

Shares of Varun Beverages ended 3.11% lower at Rs 488.10 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 505.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

"With reference to the above-mentioned subject, We would like to confirm that our Company has today incorporated a joint venture company in India i.e. White Peak Refrigeration Private Limited, inter-alia to carry on the business of manufacturing of visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipments etc," the company said in its exchange filing. This move aligns with Varun Beverages' strategy to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in refrigeration solutions.

In a separate development, the firm announced an investment of Rs 26,000 for acquiring 2,600 equity shares in Jager Renewables.

The investment aims to source captive solar power for its facilities across Kota, Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The board-level panel approved this initiative, which is expected to complete by June 2026. Jager Renewables, incorporated in June 2024, is yet to commence operations, making this a strategic move towards sustainable energy sourcing for Varun Beverages. Notably, the transaction does not involve any related parties.

Varun Beverages' recent activities underscore its commitment to innovation and sustainability, seeking to diversify its operations and optimise operational efficiency through renewable energy and advanced manufacturing capabilities.