Varun Beverages shares gain 3%, hit fresh 52-week high; here's why

Shares of Varun Beverages rose over 3% in early deals on Friday after PepsiCo extended the company’s contract term, while also updating the business restrictions. Varun Beverages stock rose 3.45% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 222.45 against the previous close of Rs 219.40. Market cap of Varun Beverages stood at Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

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A total of 3.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 46.53 crore.

Varun Beverages stock rose 18% in three months and fell 12% in two years. Varun Beverages stock gained 13.64% in a year and 19.43% in six months.

The stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 381 on March 23, 2026.

Varun Beverages said that PepsiCo has extended the company’s ‘exclusive bottling appointment and trademark license’ to April 30, 2049, from its earlier expiry of April 30, 2039.

PepsiCo also lifted the earlier restrictions on Varun Beverages, now allowing the company to carry out any activity other than the special bottling operations of the global giant’s India business.

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“The changes inter-alia include extension of the EBA for a term up to April 30, 2049, revised from earlier term up to April 30, 2039. The earlier EBA restricted VBL from carrying out any activity other than to act as an SPV for PepsiCo business, now this requirement is deleted in the revised EBA,” Varun Beverages informed the stock exchanges.

Varun Beverages and PepsiCo have entered into a revised Exclusive bottling appointment and trademark license agreement for India effective from May 21, 2026.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.