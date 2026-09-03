Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vedanta Aluminium shares: Geojit assigns 'Buy' as BALCO expansion nears full capacity; check target

Vedanta Aluminium shares: Geojit assigns 'Buy' as BALCO expansion nears full capacity; check target

VAML442.65(1.27%)

Vedanta Aluminium's consolidated revenue rose 46 per cent YoY to Rs 21,393 crore in Q1 FY27, helped by higher aluminium volumes, improved realisations and the BALCO expansion ramp-up.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Vedanta Aluminium shares: Geojit assigns 'Buy' as BALCO expansion nears full capacity; check targetAccording to Geojit, the expansion at BALCO is nearing full capacity, with aluminium production at the facility rising 16.7 per cent YoY to 168 kt in Q1 FY27.

Brokerage Geojit assigned a 'Buy' rating to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd's stock, setting a 12-month target price of Rs 498. The brokerage said the company's performance was supported by the ramp-up of its BALCO smelter, record value-added product (VAP) output and higher captive alumina utilisation.

According to Geojit, the expansion at Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) -- a unit of Vedanta Aluminium -- is nearing full capacity, with aluminium production at the facility rising 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 168 kilotonnes (kt) in Q1 FY27. Overall aluminium production increased 4.5 per cent YoY to 632 kt from 605 kt, while production at the Jharsuguda facility remained stable at 464 kt.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vedanta Aluminium's consolidated revenue rose 46 per cent YoY to Rs 21,393 crore in Q1 FY27, helped by higher aluminium volumes, improved realisations and the BALCO expansion ramp-up.

Alumina production increased 41 per cent YoY to 826 kt, driven by higher volumes from the expanded 3 million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) refinery circuit. However, the cost of production rose 3 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter) to $373 per tonne, partly due to fuel oil price pressures amid the West Asia conflict.

The company reported a 134.8 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA to Rs 10,299 crore, while its EBITDA margin expanded by 1,820 basis points (bps) to 48.1 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) climbed 205.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,597 crore.

Advertisement

Geojit outlook

Looking ahead, the domestic brokerage expects the commissioning of the Sijimali bauxite mine after the monsoon, operationalisation of the Kuraloi coal block, and targeted reductions in hot metal costs through backward integration to support the company's operations.

Geojit also highlighted Vedanta Aluminium's proposed greenfield smelter expansion as a potential driver of future capacity and volumes.

Management has guided towards higher alumina production in the coming quarters and aims to increase domestic market penetration through a greater mix of value-added products.

The brokerage also pointed to the company's deleveraging trajectory and free cash flow generation as factors supporting its long-term outlook.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more