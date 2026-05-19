Vedanta demerger: Shares headed for 30-40% upside? What market expert Jay Thakkar said

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Jay Thakkar, Vice President and Head of Derivatives and Quant Research at ICICI Securities shared his views on select stocks as per the viewers' request.

Lavisha from Jalandhar, Punjab requested a view on Vedanta Ltd, if one can enter at the current levels, post demerger as the current entity only reflects the value of silver and copper business.

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Replying to her, Jay Thakkar said that the Vedanta continues to remain in strong momentum as the stock is coming out of a prolonged consolidation. He suggested that the investors should buy the stock on dips around Rs 320 levels and hold it for 30-40 per cent upside in the counter.

Vedanta is trading in the Rs 330-335 range on Tuesday. Thakkar suggested that that stock should be bought on dips and short-term traders may put a stop loss below Rs 300, while the medium-to-long term traders may put a stop loss of Rs 280, which remains a long-term support for the counter. He remained very much positive on the stock.





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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)