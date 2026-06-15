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Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares slip 5% each in debut trade

Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares slip 5% each in debut trade

Vedanta Iron and Steel shares slipped 5.39% to Rs 21.05 in opening deals today. Market cap of the Vedanta Group firm fell to Rs 8231 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares slip 5% each in debut trade Vedanta Oil and Gas shares opened 5% lower at Rs 37.05 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs  14,487 crore.

Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas (VOGL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel (VIS) made their debut on bourses today. Vedanta Oil and Gas shares opened 5% lower at Rs 37.05 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs  14,487 crore. On NSE too, Vedanta Oil and Gas share slipped 5% to Rs 36.10. Market cap on NSE stood at Rs 14,116 crore. 

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On similar lines, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares slipped 5.39% to Rs 21.05 in opening deals on BSE today. Market cap of the Vedanta Group firm fell to Rs 8231 crore on BSE. 

Shares of the four newly created entities of the metal and mining conglomerate Vedanta- Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL) - listed on BSE and NSE today. 

Vedanta Iron And Steel Limited (VISL) is a leading fully integrated Iron & Steel enterprise built on the strength of a robust value chain of resource security & value-added production. According to the company website, it has 4 Bn tonne reserves and resourcses. 

Vedanta Oil & Gas is India’s leading private sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation’s hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand 'Cairn', the company hold interests in 44 blocks spanning over 47,000 sq km of acreage across India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 15, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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