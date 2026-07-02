Vedanta Oil, Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Power shares hit fresh highs; key things to know

Shares of all four recently listed demerged entities of Vedanta Ltd extended their winning run for a second straight session on Thursday, with three of them scaling fresh record highs amid continued buying interest.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd surged 13.65 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 44.05. Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd jumped 10 per cent to a record Rs 42.64, while Vedanta Power Ltd climbed 7.98 per cent to touch an all-time high of Rs 47.78. Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta also advanced up to 3.86 per cent.

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The rally comes after the successful completion of Vedanta's demerger, which resulted in the listing of four independent businesses. With this, the Vedanta Group now has five listed companies, including Vedanta.

Despite the sharp gains, some market experts advised investors not to chase the rally and instead accumulate the stocks on corrections.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted that investors have responded positively to select standalone entities following the Vedanta demerger.

He, however, added, "After such a sharp upmove, some short-term profit booking or consolidation cannot be ruled out. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon can continue to hold the stock, as the business fundamentals remain encouraging. Fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and instead look to accumulate on dips for a better risk-reward opportunity."

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Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "For any meaningful investment decision, I would prefer to wait for a couple of quarterly results to assess the companies' performance." He added that investors keen on taking exposure should consider adopting a 'buy-on-dips' strategy.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global has initiated coverage on Vedanta Aluminium with a 'Buy' call and a target of Rs 550.

Commenting on the group's future roadmap, Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal said the demerger has created focused businesses with significant growth potential.

"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous potential. We remain committed to being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for all the companies," said Agarwal.

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Highlighting the opportunities in India, Agarwal said the group plans to invest $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of these companies has the potential to reach $100 billion in revenue," he added.