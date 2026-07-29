'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 6: Vijay's last film grosses ₹167 crore in India, nears ₹250 crore worldwide

READ THIS: Dhanush’s ₹230 crore journey: The films, businesses and assets behind the star

As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has now grossed approximately ₹167.57 crore in India, while its overseas collection stands at ₹78.50 crore, pushing the film's worldwide gross collection to around ₹ 246.07 crore after six days. With the ₹250-crore milestone now within touching distance, the film is expected to cross the mark during its first week in theatres.

Advertisement

On Day 6, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings. The language-wise breakup saw the Tamil version collect ₹ 6.15 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹ 1.25 crore and Telugu with ₹ 0.60 crore, highlighting the film's dominance in its home market while also maintaining a decent run in dubbed versions.

City occupancy on Day 6 reflected a steady theatrical performance. Chennai registered the highest occupancy at around 34%, remaining the film's strongest market. Coimbatore followed with nearly 27%, while Madurai recorded approximately 26% occupancy. Bengaluru reported close to 18%, Hyderabad hovered around 17%, and Kochi witnessed nearly 15% occupancy across the day. Evening and night shows continued to perform better than morning screenings, indicating sustained audience interest even during the weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meenakshi Seshadri returns to acting with OTT series on Prime, reunites with Jackie Shroff after 40 yrs

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, and Bobby Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist. The supporting cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Nassar, Revathi, Sunil, Reba Monica John, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the political action drama features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the film's massive appeal.