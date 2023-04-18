Vedanta, SBI, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Coffee among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity market snapped the nine-day winning streak on Monday as IT stocks crashed post earnings below expectations by Infosys. Sensex declined 520.25 points, 0.68 per cent, to 59,910.75, while NSE's NIfty50 dropped more than 121 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 17,706.86. However, broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled in green.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta

The Vedanta Group has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with 20 Korean companies from the display glass industry in a bid to develop an electronics manufacturing hub in India.

Zee Entertainment

Invesco Global has exited Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd by selling 5.11% stake in the media company through bulk deals on Monday.

Muthoot Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills

Shares of Muthoot Finance and Dhampur Sugar Mills will be in limelight as the companies will trade ex-dividend today.

360 ONE WAM

Foreign investor FIH Mauritius Investments has sold offloaded 1.4% stake or 49.96 lakh equity shares in 360 ONE WAM, the erstwhile IIFL Wealth Management. The average selling price was Rs 420.03 per share and the deal was worth Rs 210 crore.

Sotac Pharmaceuticals

NAV Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund bought 2.36 lakh shares in Sotac Pharmaceuticals at an average price of Rs 115 per share. On the other hand, AG Dynamic Funds sold 1.2 lakh shares in Sotac at an average price of Rs 115 per share, and White Fields Investments Fund SC SP sold 1.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 115.27 per share.

Hathway Cable

Hathway Cable has reported a loss of Rs 14.6 crore for the quarter ended March, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 459 crore.

Poonawala Fincorp

Birla Mutual Fund has purchased 4.4 million shares in Poonawala Fincorp via bulk deals

SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) Board will consider a fundraising proposal of up to $2 billion through public or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars during the current financial year.

ICICI Lombard, Tata Coffee, Crisil

Shares of ICICI Lombard, Tata Coffee and Crisil will be tracked today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

Goa Carbon

Goa Carbon said operations at the company's Bilaspur Unit have resumed.

Dredging Corporation of India

The board has appointed T K Ramachandran as Chairman of the company for six months.

Also read: Stocks to buy or sell: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Escorts Kubota, Ahluwalia Contracts

Also read: SBI shares in focus ahead of board meeting to raise funds