Vedanta shares rise as co records highest-ever aluminium production in Q2

Vedanta Ltd shares were trading marginally higher in Friday's trade, even as the Anil Agarwal company said it recorded highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly aluminium production for the period ended September 30. The metals and mining major said Q2 registered its highest-ever second quarter mined and refined metal production in Zinc India.

Following the development, the stock was trading at Rs 512.05, up 0.05 per cent in early deal. At its meeting on Tuesday, October 8, the Vedanta board would consider and approve the fourth interim dividend, if any, for the FY25, the company recently told stock exchanges.

Vedanta said it recorded aluminium production of 1,205 kt in the first half of FY25, while its alumina production rose 21 per cent YoY during the same period. Zinc India recorded a new high for mined metal while the production of refined metal increased 5 per cent YoY to 524 kt in the first half of the year, Vedanta said.

In the case of Zinc International, volumes jumped 16 per cent QoQ. Power sales increase 10 per cent YoY in H1 supported by higher generation from thermal plants Ferrochrome production climbed 70 per cent YoY to 53 kt, driven by commissioning of a new furnace. Iron ore volumes increased 6 per cent to 2.6 mt in 1H, while the Pig Iron production was adversely impacted due to maintenance activity.

Vedanta said its steel production was adversely in H1 impacted due to the planned shutdown on account of the debottlenecking of Steel Melting Shop and maintenance of Oxygen Plant in Q2.

On quarterly basis, total aluminium production jumped 3 per cent YoY 6,09,000 tonnes against 5,94,000 tonnes in the same quarter last year. Zinc India's Q2 production rose 16 per cent sequentially supported by 26 per cent increase at Gamsberg and 4 per cent at BMM. Copper India's production was up 16 per cent QoQ, Vedanta said.