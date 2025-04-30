Vendanta Q4 results: PAT zooms 154% YoY, margin highest in 12 quarters; stock reacts

Metal mining major Vedanta reported a 154 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,483 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 1,369 crore in the same quarter year ago. However, Vedanta's bottomline fell nearly 2 per cent from Rs 3,547 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company clocked a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 40,455 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter, up 13.92 per cent on a yearly comparison. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 35,509 in the same quarter previous year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 3.42 per cent from Rs 39,115 crore in Q3FY25.

Vedanta's Ebitda for the quarter surged 30 per cent to Rs 11,618 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Vedanta reported an Ebitda margin of 35 per cent in Q4FY25, the highest in the last 12 quarters. Its net debt-to-ebitda improved to 1.2 times for FY25, while return on capital employed (RoCE) came in at 27 per cent, improving by 371 basis points YoY.

Shares of Vedanta rose more than 1.65 per cent to Rs 423.20 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of 1.65 lakh crore for the day. The stock has cracked nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 527 hit in April 2024.



For the financial year 2024-25, the company reported it highest consolidated revenue at Rs 1,50,725 crore, up 10 per cent YoY. Ebitda for the year came in at Rs Rs 43,541 crore, up 37 per cent YoY. Net profit zoomed 172 per cent YoY to Rs 20,535 crore.

Vedanta's total capital expenditure in the year stood at Rs 12,626 crores, focused on volume expansion and supply chain integration. It saw credit rating upgrades from both CRISIL and ICRA to AA, with an outlook of watch with developing implications.